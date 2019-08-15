You're Going to Kill Someone by Ripping a Donut on the Bonneville Salt Flats

For over a hundred years, the endless flats of Bonneville and El Mirage have drawn warriors who shake their fists at the laws of aerodynamics and chart a course for straight-line glory. It's there that land-speed records are broken—and where the careless actions of a few can put people in mortal danger. A recent case of fools doing donuts on a pristine stretch of the Bonneville Salt Flats race track spotlighted by Hagerty illustrates the dangerous butterfly effect at work.

It's Speed Week in Utah, and if the weather holds up, we'll see racers striving for the 500 mph mark. Normally the runs are completed in succession on a point-to-point straight line course, ensuring everyone's tire tracks run in the same direction to decrease the likelihood of surface imperfections causing a skid at high speeds. Imagine hitting a pothole on the highway at 70 mph. It's violent, unsettling, and potentially damaging to your vehicle. Now imagine running into a hardened rut at 427 mph. You can see why no one is amused.

Astoundingly flat and smooth, the salt pan sees winter rains that flood the land and wipe away the blemishes and tracks left by last season's racers to recast that perfect surface. But nature can only do so much, and when the millennia-old lake bed gets ripped up by a set of meaty mud-terrain tires, the damage can be irreversible. So it's understandable that a picture of two men ripping up the back half of the Bonneville track in a lifted Ford Crown Victoria earlier this year would draw a lot of criticism—less so that it would wind up promoted on Facebook in July by none other than tire company BFGoodrich.

Though the company itself has been a historic supporter of Bonneville teams, the agency that runs its social media accounts was apparently unaware that the picture was the equivalent of someone jackhammering out the bricks at Indy. The oblivious caption preserved by Hagerty is particularly bad. Members of the land speed community immediately piled on until BFGoodrich took the post down and posted an apology; it also made a $5,000 donation to Save the Salt, the advocacy group confirmed in a statement.