You’ll Have That on Those Big Jobs: The World’s Largest Zip Tie Is Nearly 4 Feet Long and $75

Duct tape, WD-40, and zip ties make up the DIY trifecta. If you need to fix something quickly, and don’t have the “proper” tools and materials, zip ties (also called cable ties) are your friends. Even NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover uses them. And because this is America, where bigger is always better, one company has made the largest zip ties it possibly could.

Cable Tie Link is now selling what it claims is the world’s largest and strongest zip tie. To be clear, we’re not just talking about length, although at 47 inches long it’s certainly substantial. But extremely long zip ties already exist for things like wrapping large bundles of cable. This one is also cartoonishly thick, and features a similarly upscaled locking mechanism that allows it to hold up to 2,000 pounds, according to the company.

Cable Tie Link

The company also claims its oversized zip tie is “perfect for industrial use, garages, shops, events, and creative builds.” Still, I’m having a hard time thinking of a practical use for such a big zip tie. In addition to being strong and relatively nonconducting, what makes zip ties so versatile is that they’re small enough to be easily slotted into tight spaces when needed. That makes them perfect for neatly tucking away wires and lines or, as it turns out, serving as replacement wheel bearings. Perhaps it’s just a matter of scaling up the vehicle you’re working on from a car to something bigger.

If you have a super-sized project in mind, or just have a thing for oversized novelty items, the 47-inch ties are available now for $75 apiece. Cable Tie Link will also sell you a 12-pack or 25-pack for $799.99 or $1,699.99, respectively. If a pack of regular-sized zip ties is for working on a car, this is for working on the garage that houses it.