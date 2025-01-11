Wake Up Babe, the Coolest Drifting Video of 2025 Already Dropped 

Not only does the Red Bull Motorsports content production team have some time (and money) on its hands, but its connections within the racing world are as legendary as the team’s podium finishes. One recent example is a love letter to drifting starring champion racer Kalle Rovanperä, his Toyota GR Corolla, and a long list of worthy challengers, including the downhill master himself.

Japan’s Mount Iwaki is an imposing figure. With an elevation of 5,330 feet, it is the tallest mountain in Aomori Prefecture, which is on the northernmost tip of the country’s main island of Honshu. Not only that, the mountain’s Tsugaru Iwaki Skyline toll road features a gradient as steep as 10% as well as 69 hairpin turns along its 6.2 miles. Even so, the drive alone won’t get you to the summit. You still need to take a chair lift followed by a 30- to 40-minute hike.

And that’s without any obstacles such as, I don’t know, the Liberty Walk Ferrari F40 driven by LW founder Wataru Kato. That’s just one of a few names dropped in this Red Bull versus everyone mountain race.

“There will be challenges I will need to clear before reaching the top,” explained Rovanperä at the video’s 0:45 mark. “I will need to drift past four Japanese street cars at once [for challenge one].”

First of all, they’re not basic JDM cars. They include a Nissan Skyline and 180SX, plus a Toyota Chaser and Mark II—all clearly modified. And the road, at least at this elevation, looks barely wide enough for two cars side-by-side. The odds are against him!

Of course, he passes them. It requires some high-octane drifting sequences, but Rovanperä does get through. Although he doesn’t pass them all “at once” or even do so while drifting a corner, story continuity isn’t exactly the point here.

Red Bull Motorsports via YouTube

Next up at 2:13 is a trio of LB-Works vehicles. Along with the aforementioned F40, a Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 997 also pose as moving speed bumps. However, none are a match for the GR Corolla, which easily passes each classic on the straight. Unlike the JDM group, there is surprisingly zero fight for asphalt real estate here.

“I didn’t even need to drift for this one,” said Rovanperä with a hint of disappointment.

There is no letdown in his upcoming head-to-head with GT legend Max Orido behind the wheel of an Advan Toyota GR86. This time, Rovanperä is the hunted during an uphill chase that involves impressive corner blocking with Orido ultimately fading away under well-timed tire smoke.

Red Bull Motorsports via YouTube

Day segues to night as Rovanperä arrives on top, doing celebratory donuts with what remains of his tires. Hmm, too soon? Too soon.

Before the burnout air clears, a mysterious Toyota AE86 appears. Well, that looks familiar. Who’s driving? Takumi Fujiwara in full animated form. Now the real race begins as both speed back down the tollway with Fujiwara leading, only headlights illuminating those blind corners.

You actually gonna lose to a cartoon, bro? Nah, this is a love story, remember? Because the two Toyotas eventually level off and drive into the moonrise together. Staged? Absolutely. Fun? Hell yeah. For drift and rally fans, it’s a great way to spend 7:10 of your Saturday, or any day for that matter.

