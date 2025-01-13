Drivers Keep Crashing on That One Chaotic Turn

Last March, we wrote about a YouTube channel that documents mishaps on one particular backroad corner that seems to trip drivers up quite often. Despite a mysterious channel rebrand to “TheOGTurn” (it used to just be called “The Turn”), both the channel and the crashes are still going strong—if anything, they’ve been exacerbated by snowy, slippery winter weather.

For example, check out this Lincoln MKZ take a slight flight after it veers off the road and hit what looks like a big rock.

Shoutout to the Range Rover driver for totally stopping to help.

Things don’t get better when the sun goes down.

Yeah, give it another little rev, that’ll get you outta there.

To underscore just how bad things are at this spot, here’s a clip of a Nissan crossover smashing into an oncoming Nissan crossover while police and a tow truck are already on the scene tending to a prior, er, incident.

And it’s not just normie cars that have trouble with this particular bend, either, because here’s a Subaru WRX—that stands for “World Rally eXperimental,” in case you forgot—understeering like a MF.

It’s not all disastrous, though, because here’s an AMG W211 E-Class having some fun where countless others have fallen.

There are way more videos here, and they’re arguably all pretty entertaining. Because how else were you going to spend this miserable January Monday? Doing work? Please.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com