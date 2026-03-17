This VW Tiguan R Looks Good. Too Bad It’s Not Coming to America

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Years ago, our own Joel Feder sat down with former Volkswagen North America CEO Scott Keogh for a small roundtable discussion. They chatted about VW’s U.S. crossover portfolio, and Keogh explained that the company would be well-served by expanding its performance offerings outside of its traditional hot-hatch/sport-sedan niches. As you might imagine, Joel wanted to know exactly what that might look like.

That was before 2020, and at the time, VW wasn’t ready to show us anything. But now? Well, this Tiguan R speaks for itself. But if you were to ask anybody at Volkswagen of America about this crossover, they’d tell you it doesn’t exist.

Is this a case of two steps forward and one step back? Perhaps. This Tiguan R is obviously more than production-ready. We can’t spot even a square centimeter of camouflage anywhere on the car. If it weren’t for the missing center caps and the hastily adhered documentation in the windows, you’d have no clue validation engineers were operating these prototypes.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien SB-Medien

And not only does it not look like a prototype, it also looks… dare I say it… quite good. I’m no VW fanboy by any stretch, but the Tiguan‘s proportions look fantastic with a slight drop and bigger wheels. The quad pipes are a bit much on a baby SUV, admittedly, but the whole thing pulls off a pretty legitimate hot-hatch aesthetic.

Keogh’s exact words back then were, “Golf R is a beloved car and we think we can create the same magic in some other segments.” And given the extensive platform sharing between VW’s various models, performance mix-and-match options like this Tiguan are reasonably easy to engineer. Certainly, VW’s compact SUV would be a lot more fun with some R-style attitude (not to mention performance).

So if the engineering isn’t stopping VW, then what is? Last we were told, the answer was “cost”—and that was before COVID and the massive bouts of price inflation we’ve experienced since. Still, VW has listened to its fans before. That’s how we got the R32, after all.

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