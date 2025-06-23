VW Made a GTI That’s Better Than the Golf R

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are certain automotive truths you just don’t question. Porsche will never make the Cayman faster than the 911, for example. Another is that the Golf R is the top dog of Volkswagen hot hatches, and the GTI is the entry-level flavor. But perhaps VW felt that the GTI’s 50th anniversary was cause to break from tradition, as a special version the company just revealed, the GTI Edition 50, can not only keep up with the all-wheel-drive Golf R—it’s actually the faster hatchback around the Nürburgring.

The GTI Edition 50 is an improvement on the GTI Clubsport, a model we don’t get here in the States. Our stock GTI produces 241 horsepower, but the Clubsport actually makes 295 hp. VW has cranked that up by another 30 ponies for the Edition 50, for a Golf R-rivaling sum of 320 hp. That’s just 8 hp shy of the R, but remember: since the GTI is front-wheel drive and not all-wheel drive, the Edition 50 is sure to be much lighter. The automaker didn’t provide hard numbers, but your standard GTI weighs almost 300 pounds less than the R, and that means a lot around the Green Hell.

So, that’s a very good start. But naturally, VW hasn’t stopped there for this milestone-commemorating GTI. An optional performance package adds a tuned suspension with adaptive mounts, higher spring rates, and a ride height 5 mm lower than a typical GTI’s. It also contributes—and let’s be honest, this is what really makes the difference—semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza Race tires. The rubber itself is both much grippier and even a little lighter than standard equipment, and the forged wheels they’re wrapped around tip the scales about 6.6 pounds fewer, per corner.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50. Gruppe C Photography/Volkswagen

The upshot of this isn’t merely a quick GTI, but Volkswagen says it’s the fastest production car it’s ever taken around the Nordschleife. Earlier this month, we learned that racer and VW development driver Benjamin Leuchter recorded a 7:46:13 lap in the GTI Edition 50. Back in 2022, Leuchter drove a Golf R ’round the Ring in 7:47.31; however, that run used a different, shorter criterion for what constituted a full lap of the circuit. If you factor that in, this new GTI didn’t just improve on the Golf R’s time by a second—it beat it by six seconds.

Taking all of that into account, if we’re basing things purely on speed, the GTI Edition 50 (with the proper equipment) is better than the Golf R. And while I don’t often put much stock into paid testimonials, I think the fact Leuchter himself called it “the most precise and sporty Volkswagen [he’s] ever driven” means a lot. VW is still trying to move Golf Rs, after all.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50. Gruppe C Photography/Volkswagen

Performance aside, there are other goodies here. Many people love the classic plaid of GTI thrones, but the Edition 50 offers a new design with plaid bolsters and a zoomed-in pattern on the primary fabric insert, with “GTI” punched out in a bunch of tiny pin-pricks in the upper seatback. Oh, and the seatbelts are red. I love all of it. You may notice a hint of green in that upholstery, and that’s because one of the colors VW is offering on this special edition is Dark Moss green metallic. We don’t have pics of it yet, but green on any fast car is worth celebrating.

Here’s Leuchter driving a prototype GTI Edition 50 around the Nürburgring to set its record lap. Gruppe C Photography/Volkswagen

Volkswagen hasn’t said how many examples of this super GTI it plans to build, let alone what they’ll cost. Even worse, Volkswagen of America told us that “as it stands,” the Edition 50 won’t come out here. That’s not terribly surprising, considering we’re already missing out on the Clubsport—but it is still disappointing.

