Pour One Out for the VW VR6: The Iconic Engine Is Officially Dead

I still remember my first experience with a Volkswagen VR6 engine. My brother had a Mk3 VW GTI with a 2.8-liter VR6 and five-speed manual. It was quicker than my E36 BMW 328i, with its own 2.8-liter six-cylinder engine, and that infuriated me. Still, I loved the engine, and that adoration has stuck with me through every iteration of VW’s legendary narrow-angle V6. So, it’s with a heavy heart that I bring you news of its death.

Andreas G. Schleith, communications manager for Volkswagen AG, recently took to LinkedIn to announce the VR6’s end. “December 12, 2024, marks a historic day for Volkswagen. After 34 years and nearly 1.87 million units produced, the iconic VR6 engine says farewell,” he said.

You might be surprised to learn that VR6 is dying now, considering it disappeared from the United States last year when Volkswagen dropped the 3.6-liter version from the 2024 Atlas. However, it was still being sold in various cars in other markets. One of the last applications of the VR6 was in the Audi Q6 in China, in a 2.5-liter spec. Throughout its 34 years of use, the VR6 was used in countless different cars, including sporty GTIs, luxury cars like the Phaeton, and even Winnebago RVs. It was one of the most versatile engines Volkswagen ever made.

But the VR6 wasn’t only special for its versatility. Rev one out, preferably in a GTI with a manual transmission, and you’ll quickly forget about almost any other engine. Its silky smoothness, instant power, and exotic car sound made the VR6 one of the greatest engines of all time. It’s the noise that really tugs at your heartstrings most, though. With a VR6 under the hood, a plucky hatchback sounds like an Italian supercar, with a deep, low-end burble that sings as the tach needle swings to redline. Why spend big bucks on a V8-powered sports car when you can get a better noise from a six-cylinder Volkswagen?

3.2-liter VR6 VW Corrado VR6 VW Passat VR6 It could even tow hay bails! Volkswagen

Our very own senior editor Caleb Jacobs owned a ’93 Corrado, and if you ask him, the VR6 is what made that car. “The sound, man. You can’t match it,” he told me. “That car was a pile by most measures—the sunroof leaked, the passenger-rear wheel bearing went out and almost killed me. But I still get to tell people that I owned the early 12-valve, 2.8-liter that introduced the U.S. to the VR6. So what if it overheated constantly?”

That’s exactly what the VR6 was, though: a complicated, thrilling, and sometimes frustrating engine that made even mundane cars feel special. And even though it hasn’t been sold in a particularly interesting VW model in the U.S. for some time, it’s still sad to know that it’s gone. Goodbye, VR6—we’ll miss you.

