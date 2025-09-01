This Hot Wheels Lending Library Is Proof That There’s Hope for Humanity

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

You’ve heard “leave a penny, take a penny.” The concept is not unique, but that doesn’t necessarily make it less compelling, and it’s the premise of this toy car “lending library” in Nova Scotia, Canada. It was a father-son effort put together by Dads Diecast Den, which you can find just about anywhere on social media.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: a small box on a pedestal in “Dad’s” front yard, but rather than being filled with books, it’s full of diecast cars. What’s there to explain, really? Officially, the “Little Free Library” has existed since 2009, but a rudimentary version of this concept has been around far longer than that; the organization itself attributes the original idea to Andrew Carnegie. That means it officially took 15 years for somebody to come up with this wholesome crossover. It’s about time.

And let’s be honest: Diecast cars aren’t just for kids. You’d certainly be hard-pressed to find a member of the automotive media that doesn’t have at least one scale model car on their desk somewhere. Your author alone has a half-dozen on display at any given time.

As for the library itself? Well, if you don’t live in the far eastern provinces of the Great White North, it’s probably a bit out of reach. But if you’d like to foster automotive enthusiasm amongst your neighborhood kiddos, the ‘Den offered the following advice to those who might be inclined to build one themselves:

To keep it safe from theft, vandalism, and general misuse, here are 10 practical and community minded tips: ⸻ 1. Keep It Visible Place the library in a well lit, high-traffic area where neighbors regularly pass by. Visibility discourages bad behavior. ⸻ 2. Build It Sturdy Use weatherproof and durable materials. Reinforce the structure so it can’t be easily damaged or broken into. ⸻ 3. Install a Camera or Dummy Camera Even a visible fake camera or “Smile, you’re on camera” sign can deter theft and vandalism. ⸻ 4. Get Kids Involved When local kids feel ownership, they help protect it. Let them help stock or decorate it, they’ll look out for it too. ⸻ 5. Create a Steward or Rotation Assign a few community members to check on it weekly. A quick check in keeps things tidy and deters misuse. ⸻ 6. Post Friendly Rules Clear signage helps: “Take One, Leave One. Please Be Kind.” Positive messaging often works better than threats. ⸻ 7. Build Community Awareness Let neighbors know about it via local social media, flyers, or block chats. More people watching = more protection. ⸻ 8. Coordinate with Local Patrols If you have community policing, let them know about the library. It’s a good project they might help keep an eye on. ⸻ 9. Make It Personal and Loved Paint it with bright, welcoming designs, maybe even have local kids paint it. Vandals are less likely to damage something clearly cared for. ⸻ 10. Remove Rare/High-Value Cars Keep it stocked with fun, accessible cars, not collector’s items that might tempt theft. Save the valuable ones for special swaps or events.

