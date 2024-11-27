This Apple CarPlay Aftermarket Kit Could Fix GM’s Mistake

General Motors made the controversial decision to stop offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its EVs, and the aftermarket is stepping in to fill the void. White Automotive & Media Services announced a kit that adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to several Ultium-based models.

The kit is compatible with five cars: Chevrolet’s Blazer EV, Equinox EV, and Silverado EV (LT and RST trims only), the GMC Sierra EV, and the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq. There’s no mention of the Hummer EV or of other Ultium-based Cadillacs. According to GM Authority, this retrofit kit gives these EVs wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without overriding any of the factory features, like the EV-specific route guidance.

White Automotive explains it went to great lengths to integrate the popular smartphone software into the existing infotainment system. Whether the phone in your pocket runs Apple or Android, the retrofit kit displays the different features on the infotainment system’s touchscreen, in the digital instrument cluster, and even in the head-up display. Siri and Google Assistant are included as well; it’s just like if the factory offered it.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced, and White Automotive warns buyers that they’ll need to factor in the cost of professional installation. This isn’t a plug-and-play software you can install at home. There’s another catch: As of writing, the only shop authorized to install the kit is a dealership called LaFontaine Chevrolet located in Plymouth, Michigan. The list of certified installers is expected to grow in the coming months.

General Motors hasn’t commented on White Automotive’s kit. The automaker’s rationale for no longer offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in its electric cars was that it didn’t want to design its upcoming driver-assistance features “in a way that [is] dependent on a person having a cellphone.”

