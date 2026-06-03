The Ford Super Duty Has Way Too Many Badges

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I grew up with Dodge Viper posters on my walls, but my first real exposure to a car enthusiast community came with Volkswagen ownership. It was the Mecca of OEM+, where “clean” generally meant relocating useful and necessary things in order to pretend we could afford to pay other people to work on them when they broke. It also nearly universally meant shaving badges.

The echo-chamber said going badgeless was very European. How, exactly, was a bit tougher to pin down, but the general consensus was that it was born from attempts by the continental elite to disguise their high-value automotive purchases as more-pedestrian examples in the model line so as not to let on that they were among the “haves” rather than the “have-nots.” After a few sips of the Kool Aid, that sort of thing hits just right. Of course everybody’s jealous of your clapped-out Mk II. It has sixteen valves!

Sixteen! Have American engineers even seen a valve?

There was another undercurrent there too, though—that the “haves” got their name by being in possession of more than just money. They also come out of the womb with impeccably good taste. Anything they do is to be modeled and anything they eschew is to be disdained.

I’ll admit, it’s hard to ignore that American trucks and SUVs often lean into a certain, shall we say, maximalist aesthetic. Americans think more is more—the hottest of hot takes, right? But to be fair, this phenomenon isn’t universal among domestics. You don’t see me complaining about the Chevy Equinox here, do you? The Silverado? Sure, different story.

But let’s look at the the F-250 I drove in early May since I have some photos to reference. Officially, it was a 2026 Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor King Ranch Long Bed Single Rear Wheel 4×4. Yes, a truck can be both a Tremor and a King Ranch. Are you really all that surprised? The thing can tow three times its curb weight and haul a hillbilly hot tub around in the bed—probably at the same time. You really think they couldn’t fit it with leather and off-road tires?

After more than a decade of reading window stickers, I now imagine every conversation between a new truck owner and their best friend goes pretty much like this:

“Hey, Larry! Heard you got a truck!”

“Yeah, Hank. I love it!”

“Whadja get?”

“A Ford.”

“Which one?”

“The Super Duty.”

“Which one?”

“The F-250.”

“Which one?”

“The Tremor. “

“Which one?”

“The King Ranch.”

“Which one?“

“The Crew Cab.“

“Which one?“

“The Long Bed.“

“Which one? “

“The Single Rear Wheel.”

“Which one?”

“The 4×4.”

*Slow whistle* “That’s a nice truck, Larry. My cousin had a Ford.”

Trucks certainly aren’t the only ones guilty of this. Remember the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition? It’s okay if you only remembered about 2/3rds of it. But while special-edition Mopars may have names to rival Spanish royalty, those polysyllabic sensations don’t often come with a badge count to match. Trucks, meanwhile, seem to be evolving further into rolling billboards. And to be clear, we’re not ribbing Ford for having Ford badges on a Ford truck. Nuh-uh. This isn’t about just quantity; it’s a matter of the sheer diversity.

The name alone nets you five distinct badges: “Ford,” “F-250,” “Super Duty,” “King Ranch,” and “Tremor.” Yep, each gets its own logo (more than one, in the case of King Ranch). Since this truck came with the 7.3-liter gas V8, there’s no Powerstroke badge to go on the pile, but fear not: we’re not done. Since this Super Duty came equipped with a winch, we get two bonus badges.

The first is the prominent, red “WARN” logo on the winch itself. And because Ford’s marketing team was feeling itself, the winch came with a “Ford Performance” lanyard looped to it. That brings us to seven. And remember, that’s not seven individual hunks of metal or stamps in the sheet metal; those numbers are far greater. I’m talking seven distinct brands—and one of them isn’t even Ford’s.

This sort of capitalist maximalism is certainly a choice.

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