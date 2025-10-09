The Chevy Bolt Just Became Cheapest EV in US With 255 Miles of Range for $29K: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🔋 The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt debuted with less fan fare than deserved, as the updated EV will arrive next year and instantly become the least expensive EV in the U.S. with a starting price of $28,995 paired with 255 miles of range.

🏭 Ineos is now looking for a site to move production of the Grenadier SUV to the U.S. as quickly as possible according to its CEO citing tariffs as a key issue for profitability.

🤑 Turns out Elon Musk’s record pay package will possibly pay him tens of billions of dollars without requiring the CEO to meet most of the original package targets, which the automaker’s board assured investors would not be the case.

💸 General Motors walked back its plans to extend last-minute EV tax credits and it all might be due to political blowback from a Republican Senator who is a former car dealer and is still active in auto policy.

🌾 Tesla will now sell Model 3 owners in the U.S. a steering wheel stalk for $595 as a retrofit for the item the automaker removed from the car.

🛜 Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the automaker hasn’t ruled out the use of lidar in future models as part of an advanced sensor array for vehicle safety and autonomy systems.

