Tesla May Lose the Ability to Sell Cars in California: TDS

🔋 Tesla’s license to manufacture and sell vehicles in California might be suspended for at least 30 days due to a lawsuit brought against the automaker by the California DMV over potentially misleading technology claims.

🚕 Waymo plans to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in Dallas next year as Lyft plans to enter the autonomous ride-hailing service game in the U.S. market.

🔌 America’s EV charging network is about to finally skyrocket as deployment hits record levels, and one European company is quietly about to best the competition in America.

🏭 McLaren broke ground on a new 50,000 square foot hub at the Port of Baltimore for its new vehicle processing center.

💶 Stellantis reported bleak financials noting a $1.7 billion tariff impact in 2025 and net revenues down 13% during the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024.

🏎️ Zenvo said the Aurora hypercar will begin testing in North America after its Goodwood debut before being presented at Monterey Car Week in August.

