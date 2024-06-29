Single-Cab Suzuki Jimny Pickup Is a Real Possibility 

Looks like the Suzuki Jimny orchard might be bearing even more forbidden fruit in the future. The current fourth-generation Jimny SUV lineup includes just two models: a 3-door that debuted in 2019 and an “XL” five-door version that went on sale last year. Upcoming variants of the compact but capable 4×4 will supposedly include a hybrid, an EV, and a pickup.

According to the Australian outlet CarSales, Suzuki will have a Jimny EV by 2030 but a hybrid will arrive before then. There might even be a Jimny built for global distribution, possibly resurrecting the Might Boy moniker. But the Mighty Boy was a coupe-like truck, not unlike the iconic Subaru Brat and forgotten Dodge Rampage. So, does that mean a subcompact sport truck is in the works?

“The project, I would say, is not dead,” said Michael Pachota, general manager of Suzuki autos in Australia. “Imagine a Jimny with two seats at the front and nothing at the back?”

Well, we don’t have to imagine. Suzuki released images of a proposed pickup during the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon. The Jimny Sierra pickup concept is as adorable as you’d expect, but don’t be deceived by its cute face. Its 4×4 abilities are evident with its higher ride height, meaty off-road spec tires, wider fender flares, and topside LED spotlights.

The Jimny is already coveted the world over, as evidenced by its profitability. “Anything that starts with Jimmy ends in sales,” said Pachota. In Australia, the Jimny is Suzuki’s top-selling model, with buyers experiencing long delivery wait times for the three-door. The arrival of the five-door SUV only added to the demand.

But a Jimny truck would probably create a global frenzy. Unable to wait for a production version, neighboring New Zealand took matters into its own hands and introduced a conversion program. The certified utility vehicles feature a flatbed tray and are offered in two trims.

There is no timeline as to when a factory-built Jimny pickup would start being built. Besides, the consumer cheers would only come from off-roading fans in Japan, India, Africa, Latin America, and Australia. Americans, Europeans, and the UK will still be SOL and crying in this timeline since Suzuki has pulled out of those markets due to poor sales (U.S.) or stricter emissions rules (U.K., Europe).

Suzuki did return to Europe, but only in commercial vehicle sales. A Suzuki comeback in the U.S. is even more unlikely. Like many exotic automotive fruits, the Jimny wasn’t developed for the U.S. market. The Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz may have reinvigorated the compact truck segment, and there’s no shortage of small SUVs available stateside, but Suzuki will need more than hand-raisers to attempt a return. Regulations are still a thing, and, oh, there’s no dealer network. But hardcore Jimny fans will seemingly find a way, or just wait 25 years.