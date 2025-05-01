Semi-Truck Spills $800K in Dimes Causing Unfathomably Annoying Cleanup

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Semi-truck crashes and the clean-up efforts that follow are rarely mundane. We’ve seen wrecked trucks spill supercars, beer, and fireworks over the past couple of years, to name a few examples. But crews in Texas were recently dispatched to clean up an even more unusual spill: millions of newly minted dimes.

The incident happened on Highway 287 in Alvord, a town located about an hour northwest of Dallas. Local news outlet WFAA explains that the driver veered off the road at about 5:30 a.m. on April 30, overcorrected, and rolled. The trailer flipped with the truck and spilled roughly $800,000 in dimes onto the road. Why the truck was carrying so many dimes and where the load was headed isn’t clear, according to Fox 4, but the spill caused one hell of a mess.

If you’ve ever been surprised at how much money you’re carrying around after emptying your car’s ashtray, you know that loose change adds up quickly. The truck was carrying about eight million dimes! Video footage shows that cleaning up the spill required deploying huge vacuum cleaners mounted on trucks and numerous workers equipped with shovels, rakes, and other garden tools. Some workers even ended up painstakingly picking up the dimes one at a time by hand and dumping them into one of the vacuum cleaners.

The wreck and the clean-up effort that followed shut down Highway 287 for hours, though crews were still on location picking up coins well into the evening, according to local news reports. The truck driver and a passenger escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

