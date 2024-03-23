OG Mazda MX-5 Miata Wheels Revived as 15-Inch Specials

True to its namesake, the original Mazda MX-5 Miata’s “Daisy” wheels had seven metal “petals” spoked out from the center. Only available in one size–14 inches by 5.5 inches–the first wheels were just the right size for the OG 1.6-liter, 116-horsepower Miata.

However, the Miata has grown over the years, and a 2024 model is equipped with a 181-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplant. For a sweet combination of retro and modern, you could put some new shoes on that 2024 version that can support that power increase. RML is promoting a new retro-styled wheel that’s a healthy 15 inches by 8 inches, and it looks just as good as the first set, but it's stronger and lighter.

RML

RML (which stands for Retro-Modern Line) says these wheels are engineered for maximum brake clearance, making room for larger tires and brake mods. The company uses a casting technique called flow forming, or rotary forging, which uses pressure inside the barrel of the wheel while spinning and after casting. Ultimately, this stretches and compresses the aluminum, increasing tensile strength. Thus, perhaps, the $269 per-wheel price tag.

Sure, you could find a set of subpar original Daisies on eBay; I found four for $250 or some singles for about $80 each. Or go fancy, with refurbished wheels selling for $350 apiece. But these RMLs are brand new, and they’re spectacular. Here's the cool part: original Miata owners can still use their center caps, as they'll fit the bigger wheels too.

The company says it’s taking pre-orders now and the Daisy wheels will be ready this spring. Only 600 will be made, so if these appeal to you, you might think about getting on the list now.