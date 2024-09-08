NY Man Resisting Tow Steals the Truck and Destroys His Own Car 

Someone who doesn’t care to follow “Do not block” signs is the same kind of person who argues against being towed. And rather than accept the consequences of their sloppy parking, such a person thinks stealing the tow truck and speeding away as their partially attached vehicle collides with every parked car along the block is the best way to handle the situation. Oh, how I miss New York City.

According to News 12 New York, a Sunset Park business called for a truck to be towed from the front of its property. The vehicle in question is a Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in front of the business’ service doors, blocking access. As the tow truck driver attempted to secure the parking offender, its apparent owner appeared.

After some aggressive arguing and threatening finger-pointing, the definitely pissed-off Chevy owner (the taller of the two men) commandeers the tow truck. He drives away in what can only be described as an epic case of nonsensical road rage and/or a blinding passion for Chevy pickups.

CARS DESTROYED: A road rage incident caught on camera shows a truck towing an SUV after an altercation, stopping traffic and damaging multiple vehicles. Tune it at 10:30 p.m. to News 12 Brooklyn for the latest on this story. pic.twitter.com/Nc21aukRQR — News12BK (@News12BK) September 6, 2024

This isn’t a flatbed, mind you. As the road rager speeds off in the now stolen tow truck, his Chevy is wildly swinging around in the back, hitting anything and everything it can. The driver’s door, which apparently was ajar during the theft, is nearly unhinged. Multiple vehicles are damaged along the block before the tow truck turns the corner.

A head-on collision with a city bus stopped Captain Chaos’ morning rampage through Brooklyn just a few blocks later.

The attempted tow occurred on 53rd Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues. The New York Post reported that at 55th Street and 3rd Avenue, the suspect abandoned everything and fled the scene on foot. Guess he didn’t really care for his pickup, after all?

Owners of the damaged vehicles are understandably stunned, some of whom are unable to pay for the significant repairs their cars need. Residents are equally baffled at the escalation but thankful that injuries were limited to the cars, and not Brooklynites. Authorities continue to search for the tow truck bandit who has yet to be identified.