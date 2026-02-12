Nissan Preparing for $4.2 Billion Net Loss and Deep Cuts: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

💸 Nissan said it’s projecting a $4.2 billion net loss as the automaker’s fiscal year looms next month; deep cuts are coming with seven factories set to close resulting in 20,000 job losses.

👨‍💼 Honda America tapped its CFO, Eiji Fujimura, to shift into the CEO chair as the automaker grapples with affordability pressures, tariff costs, and slumping EV sales.

🤝 Ford is partnering with Renault in Europe in an attempt to slash costs on EVs.

🎥 A sequel to the F1 movie is now in the works as confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

💸 Mercedes-Benz’s earnings were more halved thanks to tariff costs and slumping sales in China.

🆕 BMW Alpina revealed a new logo ahead of the automaker’s relaunch.

🔨 The RENNtech SEC V12 Sledgehammer debuted as an homage to a Mercedes legend and only 12 examples will be built.

🔋 Ferrari’s CEO said the automaker’s launching an EV because the iconic automaker has to “worry about the next generation.”

🇨🇳🇲🇽 Chinese automakers BYD and Geely are looking to buy a Mercedes-Benz factory in Mexico in a bid to get a stronger foothold in North America.

⚙️ Chevrolet and Honda are reportedly set to continue their IndyCar engine partnership beyond 2026.

