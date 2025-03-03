Mysterious Apple CarPlay Outage Hits the GM Models That Still Have It

Anyone who’s ever owned a vehicle with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto knows that the technology can be fickle, and doubly so if we’re talking about the wireless forms of those features. But owners of various recent General Motors products—save most of the EVs, obviously—have found Wireless CarPlay to be even less reliable in their cars. The automaker says it’s working with Apple on a solution, but in the meantime, these customers are getting the Chevy Equinox EV or Blazer EV experience.

As many owners complain, attempting to connect an iPhone—doesn’t seem to matter which model, as this issue apparently affects everything from the iPhone 14 generation through to the current iPhone 16—either doesn’t work at all, or does briefly until an inevitable connection error. When that happens, you can attempt disconnecting and re-pairing your handset; in fact, GM recommended that exactly to GM Authority. But then, of course, it’s just a matter of time until the device drops sync again. It’s worth noting that many of these users report that CarPlay continues to function properly over USB in these instances.

These problems have apparently been going on for quite a while, with this GM Trucks forum thread dating back to mid-2023. Respondents there and on Reddit talk of toggling all manner of settings to get the vehicle and phone to consistently talk to each other, messing with everything from “Quick Start mode” in the infotainment system to Wi-Fi credentials on the iPhone’s end. Some are factory resetting their devices and pulling the fuses for the stereo. It all seems hopeless.

Wireless CarPlay will completely flake out in my Toyota about once every two months, and that’s frustrating enough. These days, I just use CarPlay over USB only to save battery, and because the wireless charger in my car is basically useless. On some level, GM customers might feel lucky that the automaker is attempting to solve this issue at all; the company’s EVs all infamously lack phone projection, and it’s theorized that it’s only a matter of time before the technology disappears from its ICE cars as well.

