Lamborghini Thinks It Can Do Even More With Future Off-Road Sterrato Supercars

The Lamborghini Huracan might be dead, but don’t count on the brand’s off-road Sterrato trim staying gone for long. We’ve already heard whispers that it will come back on the Temerario and possibly even the V12 Revuelto flagship. And earlier this week, in a conversation with The Drive, Lamborghini Product Line Director Paolo Racchetti said there’s “space to improve the concept even more in the future.”

“We have three different values in Lamborghini, and one is ‘unexpected.’ The Temerario is the embodiment of it,” Racchetti explained. “And we really think that with Temerario we were able to define a new kind of sportiness that is less related to maximum performance, more related to fun to drive at any speed. In a certain way, the car’s drifting mode is bringing a little bit of Sterrato to the Temerario, since it’s providing you the opportunity to drift at low speed a little bit, and that was the idea behind it.

“But definitely there is room to think about something in the future, since I have to say that Sterrato has been a big success. Everybody’s in love with Sterrato, and it definitely changed a lot the perception of the brand and what we can do.”

I believe you could take that a step further and say the Sterrato changed the perception of what supercars at large can be. Together with the Porsche 911 Dakar, it got people thinking about what’s possible for their favorite performance models. Ford CEO Jim Farley probably has a picture of a Sterrato on his office wall with all his talk of building a Raptor supercar.

The Huracan Sterrato is instantly recognizable compared to other V10 Lambos. Lamborghini

Along with the Huracan Sterrato’s visually obvious upgrades—the fender flares, the fog lights, and the roof scoop—the car also sits 44 millimeters higher while sporting unique drive modes for low-traction environments. All of that is good, though it seems like Lamborghini still has plenty left on the table to play with. Coming from the company that developed a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that’ll still rev to 10,000 rpm, it’s almost tough to imagine what’s possible if it goes all-in on such a project.

Racchetti agrees. “I really think that there is space to improve the concept even more in the future,” he added. “Of course, we’re speaking about years from now. But we’ve demonstrated our ability to rethink a concept in different way with the [Huracan], so it gives us the opportunity to think with an open mind about the future of the Temerario family. At the moment, of course, we are really focused on completing the delivery of the car, but then in the next months, that will be maybe one of the most interesting parts of my job: to think about what to do next.”

