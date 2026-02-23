Lamborghini Just Canceled the Lanzador Because EVs Aren’t ‘Emotional’ Enough

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Whatever shape Lamborghini’s first EV eventually takes, it won’t look like the Lanzador. CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed over the weekend to The Sunday Times that the high-riding electric coupe has been officially canceled, citing market preferences and difficulty delivering the “specific emotional connection” its vehicles require.

If you’ve been keeping track, the future hadn’t looked bright for the Lanzador for quite some time. Back in September, Chief Technology Officer Rouven Mohr told The Drive that the company was reconsidering the vehicle, noting that the company’s biggest markets lacked “the push in the EV direction.”

“Especially now, for us there is a change in the mindset,” Mohr said, “and it’s clear that we cannot customize a car for every market.”

Lamborghini

Recent regulatory shifts around the world have cooled EV development—or, rather, the financial justification for it—which has not had a positive effect on public sentiment. In that interview from last year, Mohr raised the possibility that the Lanzador would be reconfigured to utilize a plug-in hybrid setup, as the Lamborghini Urus SE has. Based on this latest development, from The Times, however, it’s clear that a different PHEV will fully replace the Lanzador before the end of this decade.

At the time of the Lanzador’s unveiling during Monterey Car Week in August 2023, Lamborghini said that the all-electric coupe would hit the market in 2028. The four-seater was to feature electric motors on each axle with torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering.

Lamborghini

Winkelmann said that Lamborghini decided to cancel the Lanzador “after over a year of continuous internal discussion, engaging with customers, dealers, market analysis, and global data.” The chief exec didn’t cast off EVs outright, but said that if Sant’Agata eventually delivers one, it’ll happen “only when the time is right.”

Got a tip? Reach out to tips@thedrive.com