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British racing driver Katherine Legge is set to become the first woman to ever attempt the famous “Double.” Come Memorial Day Weekend, Legge will kick off her Sunday in Indianapolis by racing the Indy 500, followed by a quick flight to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race.

If successful—and I’m certainly rooting for her—she will cover a total of 1,100 hard-fought racing miles. To complete this feat, she will have to finish the 500 without any major delays that could compromise travel logistics. Following the 500, she’d have to quickly helicopter from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to one of the two nearby airports, board a private flight to Charlotte, then take another helicopter into the NASCAR venue and make it on time for the driver’s meeting and subsequent race start.

e.l.f.

“Very few drivers ever get the opportunity to attempt ‘The Double,’ and I do not take that opportunity lightly,” said Legge during the announcement. “This challenge is about pushing through perceived limits, betting on yourse.l.f., taking risks and trying to do something unique. I am so incredibly grateful to e.l.f. for believing in what this moment represents and for building a community around it.”

As I mentioned when Legge was first confirmed for the Indy 500 last month, cosmetics giant e.l.f. will be her primary sponsor, advancing the message that when “women are given access to spaces traditionally closed to them,” anything is possible.

e.l.f.

“At e.l.f., we believe culture moves forward when more women are given the opportunity to own their stories, break barriers and redefine what is possible,” said Patrick O’Keefe, CMO of e.l.f. Beauty. “Katherine attempting ‘The Double’ is a reflection of what empowering.legendary.females. looks like in action—backing women who push boundaries and inspire the next generation to dream even bigger. Together, we are building experiences that invite our community into that journey and remind every eye, lip and face that the road opens wider when women are in the driver’s seat.”

Only five drivers have attempted The Double so far: the late John Andretti in 1994, Robby Gordon in 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, Tony Stewart in 1999 and 2001, Kurt Busch in 2014, and lastly, Kyle Larson in 2024 and 2025. Only Tony Stewart managed to complete all 1,100 miles on the same day. Janet Guthrie announced plans to do The Double in 1976, but failed to qualify for the 500.

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