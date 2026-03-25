Kansas Right-to-Race Bill Passes to Protect Tracks From Grouchy Neighbors

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It’s a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme: Grumpy neighbors move next door to a race track and petition to have it shut down over excessive noise. In some cases, we’ve seen lawsuits filed and legal battles fought, but that will no longer be a possibility in Kansas. The state legislature voted to pass the Kansas Motorsports Venue Protection Act, which will provide civil immunity for 20 tracks in operation there today.

After clearing the Kansas House of Representatives with a 122-0 vote early this week, the bill simply needs to be signed by Governor Laura Kelly. The Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) and Performance Racing Industry (PRI) are urging supporters to write a letter to Governor Kelly, though it almost feels like a shoo-in at this point. I’m not sure the last time I saw any form of government agree unanimously on something.

HB2416 specifically protects tracks that have been in consecutive operation with no lapse in action greater than four years. If passed, neighbors who built or acquired residential or business properties within five miles of such a track after its establishment cannot file nuisance reports or property complaints. This protects any historic facilities from being hazed or harassed by new neighbors.

PRI says that motorsports activity in Kansas alone brings in more than $743 million of revenue annually, not to mention more than $77 million in state and local taxes. It also supports nearly 5,700 jobs. Those three figures are likely all it took to get lawmakers’ attention.

SEMA

Kansas should soon join North Carolina and Iowa as another state to pass right-to-race legislation. SEMA’s website features a map displaying where relevant bills are currently active, and it includes Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. SEMA and PRI are involved in a massive lawmaking push to keep racetracks in operation as their members’ businesses depend on it.

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