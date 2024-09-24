Just Look at the World’s Largest Rotator Tow Truck Lifting Two Other Semi Wreckers

We’ve reached the point of saturation where things just aren’t that impressive anymore. Nowadays, a car can hit 60 miles per hour in three seconds and we barely acknowledge it with a “yeah, that’s crazy.” A decade ago, that was huge! It takes something genuinely shocking to catch our attention, especially when it comes to cars or trucks and their capabilities. That’s why Miller Industries busted out its biggest rotator and picked up two heavy-duty tow trucks at the same time.

The Century M100 is a beast, plainly put. We’ve actually written about one before—a tri-steer Peterbilt owned by Modzelewski’s Recovery and Heavy Hauling in Danbury, Connecticut. The truck in this big-lift stunt is a twin-steer model that belongs to E-Z Towing and Recovery out of Avondale, Arizona. It’s holding up a pair of Century 5130 heavy-duty integrated towing and recovery units, which boasts a combined weight of 70,000 pounds. An easy feat, this is not.

But the Century M100 is built for big jobs. Its lifting capacity is rated at a full 100 tons, which is way higher than what’s on display here. (For reference, the 5130s that are hoisted in the air can lift just 25 tons.) The boom extends to more than 53 feet high and given the full swivel, the truck’s working area is 8,333 square feet. Few people or trucking companies in the world need a rig this size, but for those who do, the Century M100 is the end-all solution.

The Century M100 weighs 90,000 pounds on its own, and the outriggers’ 25-foot span helps it stay anchored when lifting loads like this. Miller Industries

This has to be one of the most effective and eye-catching marketing moves I’ve seen in a minute. Not only that, but it was fairly low effort. While I’d love to see these pictures in a two-page magazine spread with ad copy all around like the old days, Miller Industries just posted it to social media with a simple caption: “The Century M100 just hanging out doing M100 things.” And for what feels like the first time in forever, the comments I’m seeing are almost entirely positive. As a person who works on the internet, that’s certifiably rare.

If I win the lottery, I might buy one of these and see what all I can pick up. I would need to win the lottery, too, as the Century M100 can cost north of $1.5 million depending on options selected. This thing probably doesn’t leave the yard for any job that pays less than $10,000. When you’re the only one around, though, you can pretty much charge whatever you want.

