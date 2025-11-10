Hyundai Data Breach Puts 2.7 Million Owners’ SSNs at Risk

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Everyone’s heard the old line about death and taxes being eternal, but these days, we can add data breaches to the list. Hyundai is now at the center of another one, as its IT services arm has announced that way back in February, it suffered a breach that compromised the personal data of up to 2.7 million owners.

The relevant data includes Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses, per CyberNews, which is the exact opposite of what you want to hear. Hyundai AutoEver America (HAEA)—the department responsible for IT at the automaker, including subsidiaries Kia and Genesis—shared with customers that the nefarious actors’ access lasted from February 22 of this year until March 2, although the notice only emerged on October 30. The bulletin unsurprisingly offers customers the option to enroll in a “complimentary” credit-monitoring service for two years.

While the precise number of affected individuals hasn’t been reported, HAEA determined the possible range due to its services already being tied to 2.7 million vehicles.

Hyundai’s latest data breach follows two that impacted its European business—one in 2023 and another in 2024. If you happen to be a Hyundai, Kia, or Genesis owner, maybe keep a close eye on your financial accounts for a while. And if you’re not, well—this already has happened to you or will in the future, so it’s probably wise to be vigilant, too.

