Hyundai and Kia Want To Sell You a Pickup Truck by 2030

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In a shocking turn of events both Hyundai and Kia are preparing body-on-frame pickup trucks. Sounds far-fetched, but it’s true, and it’s quite the development as these two juggernauts continue to blaze a trail forward challenging the rest of the industry on multiple fronts.



From the Palisade and Telluride, some of the best in their respective classes, to truly impressive EVs and sharp-looking economy cars, Hyundai and Kia have been underestimated at multiple points, and now the industry’s watching closely. Hyundai announced it will kick off a family of body-on-frame vehicles in the U.S. before 2030 and teased them with an SUV that looked like a Bronco competitor. A week later, Kia confirmed it too will be bringing a body-on-frame truck to the U.S. by 2030, and it even talked powertrains.

The latest episode of The Drivecast goes behind the curtain on what the upcoming body-on-frame Hyundai pickup truck will be like, what Hyundai’s learned and will try and do to fix shortcomings with the current crop of midsize trucks on the market, and even what the future holds in terms of functionality with these upcoming models.

New here? The Drivecast is The Drive‘s weekly podcast with new episodes being released every Wednesday. Each week The Drivecast takes you behind-the-scenes of the biggest stories, controversies, and characters shaping the automotive industry and the way our roads look today. The podcast is powered by The Drive‘s inside access, and takes you through our original reporting, shares our exclusive insights, and expands on those stories in ways that aren’t possible with a written article.

You can listen to the latest and previous episodes of The Drivecast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Amazon Music. Love what you hear? Hit us with a five-star review to help get The Drivecast in front of more people. Have a suggestion, request, or feedback? Drop us a line at feedback@thedrive.com. We read every email.