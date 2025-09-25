Watch an Entire Street Just Vanish Into a Giant Sinkhole

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A busy road in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsed on Wednesday, wiping out an entire section of a city street along with other bits of infrastructure. Dramatic images show everything that was swallowed by the immense sinkhole—and almost like a scene from Top Gear, a lucky Toyota Hilux remained standing on a treacherous piece of tarmac that survived the initial collapse.

The videos below show the moment it all went down, and how the Earth literally crumbled underneath that part of the city. Utility poles can be seen being sucked into the sinkhole with force, causing sparks and leaving the surrounding areas without electricity. The foundation of the nearby buildings is now fully exposed to the elements, which is not great considering the country’s rainy season.

Luckily, despite all the destruction, there were no casualties, and it appears that the only damage caused by the sinkhole was limited to vehicles and infrastructure. Officials believe that the collapse was triggered by nearby construction work at an underground train station, per AP.

That said, it appears that a secondary collapse occurred in the early hours of Thursday, as current photos show that the tarmac where the Hilux once stood is now gone.

