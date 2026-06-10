GT7’s New Update Celebrates Le Mans With Four Long-Awaited Hypercars

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The 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, and, for some of us, it’s the best weekend of the year. A full day of the world’s coolest racing cars on one of the world’s best tracks, as teams of drivers work together to add their names to its storied record book. Gran Turismo 7 is ringing in the festivities with an update on Thursday pretty much entirely focused around the event, bringing four highly-requested Le Mans Hypercars and a Porsche 911 Turbo safety car for good measure.

This week, we can welcome the 2023 Ferrari 499P, 2024 Porsche 963, 2025 Peugeot 9X8, and 2025 BMW M Hybrid V8 to GT7. This patch brings the game’s roster of modern Le Mans prototypes to five, if you toss in the 2021 Toyota GR010 Hybrid. After a stretch of new car packs that brought mild-mannered crossovers and the most obscure, left-field choices, it’s nice to get one that focuses on motorsport and rounds off an entire class of racing.

Historically speaking, Gran Turismo has never been very consistent in properly representing motorsports categories. If Polyphony Digital added a race car from a given series and time period, it wouldn’t necessarily offer other machines in that set for it to compete against. Of course, there’s the game’s own group categorization system, balancing performance metrics to make cars of disparate eras and disciplines compete fairly, but that’s always hit or miss and, if you’re a motorsports stickler, it’s just off to see something like a JGTC Toyota Supra square up against a modern GT3 Mercedes.

Gran Turismo 7 – June Update 1.70 | PS5, PS4 & PS VR2 Games

That’s what makes the content and timing of this update so exciting. Fans have been asking for these cars for years; Ferrari’s already won the dang thing three times since the 499P first hit the track. It takes time to get these vehicles into the game at the standard of quality Polyphony strives for, of course, but it’s strange that we saw a Honda CR-V in this game before any of these prototypes.

All that said, this is likely to be an expensive family of cars. The GR010, for reference, is a 3-million-credit machine in GT7, and if Polyphony doesn’t budge on its competitors, it’ll cost 15 million to round out the entire class. Naturally, the update will pack a slate of new events, and with three of them revolving around Gr.1 race cars, we can only hope they pay well.

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