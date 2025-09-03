Finally, an EV With Great Analog Switches and Gauges

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Tired: Take a once-classy old car, drop in an LS V8 engine, add LED headlights and a digital dash, sell it to somebody with Guy Fieri’s sense of style. Wired: Create a custom 800-volt EV propulsion system, but connect it to gorgeous old-school analog gauges and switch gear. Check out the gorgeous details of this reimagined Rolls-Royce.

The more I look at this Corniche (dubbed “Highland Heather”), effectively rebuilt by a coachbuilder called Halcyon, the more I find to like. The purple-on-white colorway is intense, but elegant. The rest of the car is just pure class.

Halcyon started making noise last year, announcing in December that it “sympathetically modernises classic Rolls-Royce models,” namely the Corniche convertible and Silver Shadow sedan. Sympathetic modernization … what a phrase. It’s tempting to dismiss that as press release slop, but, based on the photos of the outfit’s first complete commission (the purple droptop here) I think these Halcyon folks might actually be on to something.

Halcyon

Of the many restomodded, reimagined, and coach-built cars I’ve seen in the last decade, this Corniche really does seem to be among the most … out of sync with reality. And I mean that as sincere appreciation for its uniqness. While a lot of modded old cars end up looking like, well, old cars with some modern parts, this really looks like it’s from an alternate timeline where ’70s design and 2020s technology truly coexist.

That makes the Highland Heather a pretty cool accomplishment, regardless of how well it drives.

The news release introducing this particular car, which will be shown off in person at the Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance in a few days, highlights some impressive engineering elements, like its in-house-made 800V electric platform and adaptive suspension.

But to me, the design of the dashboard interface is a more interesting triumph.

Get a load of these switches and gauges. Analog. Three-dimensional. Gorgeous.

Halcyon

Even just looking at them through a screen, I’m getting the sense that they make selections with a satisfying snap. And there are few greater joys in the automotive world than controls that feel dramatic.

The fact that the super-rich clearly appreciate stuff like that (you may have noticed analog gauges making a comeback in Bugattis and such, too) makes me optimistic that it might trickle back down again someday, and we peasants won’t have to drive cars with microwave-style interfaces forever.

“Corniche” just means cliffside road. But based on that little map engraved in the interior, it looks like Rolls-Royce named its convertible specifically for the corniches of the French Riviera. Halcyon

Halcyon only plans to make 60 cars like this, and they start at about half a million bucks. But old Rolls-Royces in general can often be picked up for a song—I see ’80s and ’90s Roller sedans in deplorable condition popping up on Facebook Marketplace all the time at four-figure prices. The cost to keep one running using OE style parts is surely astronomical, but that would give you a great excuse to hollow it out and build your own hot rod under the body.

Corniche convertibles never really got that cheap, and certainly won’t now, but if you’re mechanically ambitious, you could theoretically create your own one-of-one high-class restomod Rolls with relatively modest means.

But I digress. Halcyon’s car here is incredibly cool, and I’d love to see more customizers follow a simlar design ethos when it comes to the human-machine interface.

Somebody near you selling an old Rolls-Royce for cheap? Hit me up at andrew.collins@thedrive.com, I might need it in my yard.