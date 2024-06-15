Ferrari Is Removing Built-In Nav Because Who Even Uses That

If your vehicle has a native navigation system, when was the last time you actually used it? Exactly. That’s why Ferrari is eliminating the feature entirely. And you can blame (or thank) your smartphone for that.

Phones have made such mapping systems basically obsolete, and Ferrari’s head of product marketing, Emanuele Carando, admitted as much. According to Motor1, Carando said phone mirroring is the “most user-friendly possibility.” And because smartphone operating systems and the actual maps that live on Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze are frequently updated, the relatively static in-car navigation systems quickly become outdated.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates for these native systems exist, but those don’t happen as often as updates that come to the map apps on your phone. Oh, and figuring out how to use the built-in car nav is a whole other can of worms unto itself. Some automakers’ systems are better than others but, bottom line, many are far from intuitive. Either too many steps are involved, or specific prompts need to be uttered. Even with the virtual assistants that come in today’s luxury cars, there is often quite a learning curve.

Ain’t nobody got time for that, let alone Ferrari owners.

Google

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have only been around for a decade, but their ease of use and seamless integration make them the preferred in-car operating system. Why? Familiarity. Chances are, you scroll, tap, and stare at your phone screen more often than any other screen that appears in your daily life. When you get in the car, you want the same interface. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow for that. Their native GPS or apps like Waze easily sync from your phone to your car.

It’s why automakers market smartphone OS compatibility, especially when a wireless connection is offered. “We lost that battle 10 years ago,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “So, like, get real with it, because you’re not going to make a ton of money on content inside the vehicle.” Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren’t just reserved for new cars either because older models are being started to be offered factory retrofits like Honda is doing with the 2018-2022 Accord. Of course, you’ve also got General Motors doing the exact opposite.

What’s the over/under on when the inevitable backtrack announcement is going to drop?

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com