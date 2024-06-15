News News by Brand Ferrari News

Ferrari Is Removing Built-In Nav Because Who Even Uses That

Like the CD-ROMs of navi systems from years past, in-car maps are clunky, unintuitive, and hardly used.

By Beverly Braga

Posted on Jun 15, 2024 12:30 PM EDT

0
ProEXR File Description =Attributes= applied_color_corrections (int): 0 cameraAperture (float): 36 cameraFNumber (float): 8 cameraFarClip (float): 1e+30 cameraFarRange (float): 1e+18 cameraFocalLength (float): 18 cameraFov (float): 88.6315 cameraNearClip (float): 0 cameraNearRange (float): 0 cameraProjection (int): 0 cameraTargetDistance (float): 76.2575 cameraTransform (m44f): [{0.461246, -0.834582, -0.301206, 118.278}, {0.0324512, 0.355115, -0.934259, 98.2337}, {0.886679, 0.421149, 0.190879, -341.732}, {0, 0, 0, 1}] channels (chlist) compression (compression): Zip cryptomatte/881c23b/conversion (string): "uint32_to_float32" cryptomatte/881c23b/hash (string): "MurmurHash3_32" cryptomatte/881c23b/manifest (string): "{"F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_black_plastic_matte_goffrato_mat":"efffdbc5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_schermo_PIP_mat":"f93179f8","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_allumino_telaio_e_ossauture_worned_blend_mat":"91be44db","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_Refl_chrome_metal_worned_mat":"b6a10097","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_alluminio_cromato_rosso_satinato_mat":"5e8a9f74","Env01_V4B_0202:NADA":"86773e8c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_vetro_cristalli_mat":"904a3ff7","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:Grey_Glossy_Aluminium_mat1":"ee202e5b","Env01_V4B_0202:SoilBrown":"1f328964","Env01_V4B_0202:Exit_Sign01:VRayMtl1":"ff7cb6b8","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_badge_cavallino_volante":"818bbdf8","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_bulloneria_metallo_nero_mat":"ece20007","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:EXT_dark_inox_mat":"4517c8ba","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_black_glossy_plastic_mat":"b9a54fff","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_alluminio_nero_griglie_mat":"4fa25790","Env01_V4B_0202:Trunk_mtl":"1e4f4dc1","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_ideogrammi_bianchi_mat":"cd39b796","Env01_V4B_0202:Signage_Alu":"8b3e123e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_Light_metallic_gray_fari_anteriori_mat":"1f3c359f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:Ext_NoseBagdge":"3b4c95f6","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_allumino_telaio_e_ossauture_worned_blend_mat":"0971c6fe","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_alcantara_black_mat_Blend":"07b18c22","Env01_V4B_0202:Glass_mtl":"92323637","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_bianco_spento_light_mat":"ab670eb2","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_BlackBrushed_Alu":"51b0bce4","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Volante_Perf":"543361c9","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_VRSCAN_black_leather_mat":"705e029d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_black_paint_matte_mat":"473cae4e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:SeatPerf_Blend":"f9cb2b14","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_bulloneria_metallo_nero_mat":"1956ff63","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:FloorMatDecalMat":"51c1d540","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:BadgeTmp":"d70f04c5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_volante_giallo_arancio_light_mat":"69df714e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_allumino_worned_blend_mat":"6969a9d5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_random_black_brushed_aluminium_mat":"0fe1e097","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Int_ChromeTrim":"abada52a","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_pelle_volante_mat":"152adfeb","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:Ext_TialLightRefl":"11fcce6c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_VRSCAN_carbon_fiber_coated_blend_mat":"b87e5cb4","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:INT_badge_cavallino_volante_plastica_nera_lucida_mat":"947726ba","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_black_rubber_gaskets_mat":"bdc72697","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:PTU_titanio_semi_lucido_ossidato_collettori_blend_mat":"7c32bbfd","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:TireSidewall_BlendMat":"2c3cb736","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_volante_verde_light_mat":"423b341c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_cromo_606_mat":"69e404d4","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_VRSCAN_mirror_reflective_mat":"b6e037ef","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Int_ShiftPlate":"5d388472","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_vetrini_interni_glossy_mat":"ff32ee71","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_vetro_cristallo_parabrezza_blend_mat":"f1b697a5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_grigio_corsa_monostrato_coating_mtl":"68500ffb","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:WindowGlass":"f811724f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_volante_rosso_light_mat":"1030b128","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_volante_celeste_light_mat":"6c9b5537","dummyInstancer":"29d950df","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_grigio_corsa_monostrato_coating_mtlV2":"51700124","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:ConcreteSlab_Blend":"5d935b2c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:LED_INT_vetro_plafoniere_led_mat":"1e5cf47d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_BlackLeather":"2f625685","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:RoofStrikers":"01f03a66","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:CaliperBlack":"b4560bdd","Env01_V4B_0202:Terrazzo_Floor_ASM01:Terrazzo_Floor_Tile_A04:Terrazzo_Facade_Mat":"8b81994a","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:VRayScannedMtl5":"8a8afda6","Env01_V4B_0202:Inside_mtl":"adbb213f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:EXT_black_rubber_gaskets_mat":"af8620d0","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_plastica_policarbonato_nera_semiglossy_mat":"0cff82e0","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Chrome":"ed03fde6","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:Light_ProjectorLens":"48c2c4af","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:EXT_cerchioni_silver_grey_coating":"f5d4dda4","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_vrscan_tessuto_floccato_mat":"9074a80b","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_INT_foam_rubber_mat":"a34a19d5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_black_rubber_gaskets_mat":"22ba6207","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:WindowAluFrame":"11946d91","Env01_V4B_0202:Fine_Road_Mat":"82f6cf9d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_painted_black_matte_mat":"01afd68f","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:Terrazzo_Floor_ASM01:Terrazzo_Floor_Tile_A04:Terrazzo_Facade_Mat":"af800c70","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:Terrazzo_Floor_ASM01:Terrazzo_Floor_Tile_A04:Metal_Divider":"cba7f568","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_INT_foam_rubber_mat":"0577fbc4","standardSurface1":"7a61608c","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:MetalWallsBlendMat":"68f105e7","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_black_glossy_plastic_mat":"e559065a","Env01_V4B_0202:Leaves_Front_mtl":"507108c2","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_Black_Carpaint_Glossy_Finish_VRSCAN_30cm_no_UVs_mat":"b007fa43","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:GlassClear":"85fbe582","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:ConcreteBlendMat":"73cec5be","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_painted_black_semiglossy_mat":"f808e281","Env01_V4B_0202:Exit_Sign01:ExitGreen":"73b3401b","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:MECC_allumino_worned_blend_mat":"38097432","Env01_V4B_0202:Lamps_mtl":"f20a5ffa","Env01_V4B_0202:Modular_Curb_6m_Mat":"f24f683c","Env01_V4B_0202:Street_Marking_Disabled_001_mtl":"fcc3fd3f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:DiscCenter":"4d310893","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_alluminio_nero_lucido_mat":"caa40669","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:VRayBlendMtl1":"5ec776b7","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:NADA":"ec463eb4","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_titanium_metal_mat":"91d99f25","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:INT_random_black_brushed_aluminium_mat":"cd2d1ce2","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_black_semiglossy_plastic_mat":"3be78688","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_cromo_606_spazzolato_lucido_mat":"748b9287","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_schermo_cluster_mat":"5e3c0415","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_vetro_fume_mat":"a2d87baa","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_metallo_cromato_badge_mat":"f3d40d6c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:MECC_connettori_plastica_nera_mat":"9ea1c295","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_black_painted_metal_coated_mat":"15e44889","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Badge_SQ_LOgoCol":"15d02796","Env01_V4B_0202:LightCeramic":"c7686cb3","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_VRSCAN_plastic_black_grain_s_mat":"9ee5fd28","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_SOSP_dischi_carboceramici_mat":"6aca09b8","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:TerrazzoDividerMetal":"3b5c7338","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_VRASCAN_tessuto_nero_a_maglia_stretta_mat":"e6af7b1b","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Int_Gray_Alcantara":"87df372e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:MECC_metallo_acciaio_zincato_matte_bulloni_generic_mat":"9634f728","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:MECC_metallo_acciaio_zincato_matte_bulloni_generic_mat":"58d75583","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01__F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05__EXT_black_paint_semigloss_mat":"24ea505c","Env01_V4B_0202:Terrazzo_Facade_Mat":"4cd026ae","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:SatteliteBlendMat":"bfde81e9","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_alluminio_cromato_satinato_mat":"e34cf071","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_SNDB_mat":"5bdd6fa6","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_vetrini_interni_low_refl_mat":"3e6ef52b","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_metallo_acciaio_gen_mat":"61e202dd","Env01_V4B_0202:GlassWall_V3_02:Alu_Blk_Coated":"9b8a8a1d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_black_glossy":"b019ad1d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:LugNuts":"a5d63f91","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:TireTreadBlendMat":"07bd363c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_cinture_nere_4_punti_mat1":"a04eaf72","Env01_V4B_0202:Concrete_Pavement_Mat":"753c6f58","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_MECC_alluminio_bump_mat":"c604fd0f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_volante_bianco_light_mat":"c479437a","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_black_painted_metal_coated_worned_blend_mat":"10aa7eae","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_plastica_semitrasparente_fume_mat":"49ce7ae5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_leather_terra_antica_mat":"bc7f3999","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:Plastic_Black":"8d423305","Env01_V4B_0202:GlassWall_V3_02:Rubber":"e10ffff9","Env01_V4B_0202:Terrazzo_Floor_ASM01:Terrazzo_Floor_Tile_A04:Metal_Divider":"46944e6e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_materiale_attrito_pastiglie_freni_mat":"8c52d2e2","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:MECC_connettori_plastica_nera_mat":"b559f69c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_ideogrammi_bianchi_mat":"cac76e25","Env01_V4B_0202:Blade_Front_mtl":"a8ea454c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:Grey_Glossy_Aluminium_mat":"e85ac4b3","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:AluBrush":"5f9207e9","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_DoorsideMat2":"a6b2c94d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_VRSCAN_mirror_reflective_mat":"222e6a6d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_Brushed_Matte_Aluminium_mat":"4f052a61","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Int_DashTop_Brushed":"370e9eaa","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:Terrazzo_Facade_Mat":"3722049f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_cromato_satin_mat":"73490d2e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_metallo_acciaio_zincato_matte_bulloni_generic_mat":"38d8d06b","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:HorsieWheelCntrMat":"b2781c76","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:SeatNeckRestBlend":"f47f300e","Env01_V4B_0202:Exit_Sign01:ExitAlu":"690e6ae5","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_black_painted_metal_coated_mat":"5def52da","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_vetro_fanali_anteriori_mat":"0493519a","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:CaliperRed":"52361810","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_painted_canna_di_fucile_mat":"8c8e0af7","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_schermo_centro_mat":"7f194f0d","Env01_V4B_0202:Base_mtl":"d58232e1","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:AA_MainPaint":"0093d812","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_black_paint_matte_mat":"9e5aa35f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Int_DoorSideBrushed":"4ba286ff","Env01_V4B_0202:GlassWall_V3_02:AluGloss":"5dbc3c36","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_Black_Plastic_Semigloss_Condotti_mat":"5351fc75","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:PlateMat":"98866edc","Env01_V4B_0202:GlassWall_V3_02:AluBlkBrushed":"d7e87c72","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_vetro_lente_rossa_esterno_faro_post_mat":"a9bafee2","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_VRSCAN_leather_black_smooth_mat":"f49c306f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_plastica_rossa_cintura_mat":"8cc56896","Env01_V4B_0202:Cast_In_Situ_Concrete_Mat":"d7e40a28","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Black_Plastic_Glossy_Finish_condotti_plastici_mat":"d46ba895","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_black_matte_plastic_mat":"572eb182","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_schermo_satelliti_mat":"4c1a207f","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_disco_campana_freni_mat":"31c2e336","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:Concrete_Wall_Mat":"4745877c","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_Brushed_Matte_Aluminium_mat":"5ac6d201","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:Wheels_Susp_Textired01:MECC_connettori_plastica_nera_mat":"3f8a2e15","Env01_V4B_0202:GlassWall_V3_02:GlassWall_BlendMat":"ef5baa02","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_black_painted_metal_coated_mat":"d0e272e5","Env01_V4B_0202:VRayMtl4":"6ad5b072","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:LightBlade_CenterBrakeLight":"91ccc375","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:EXT_black_painted_metal_coated_worned_blend_mat":"0e3ba08e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_painted_black_alu_mat":"7f7748d4","Env01_V4B_0202:ENV3_Outside01:FloorModule_BlendMat":"721a1ffb","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_VRASCAN_tessuto_nero_a_maglia_stretta_mat":"b79f549e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:INT_VRSCAN_plastic_black_grain_s_mat":"1ab93270","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_led_volante_arancione_rosso_light_mat":"2a341e6d","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_Light_dark_inox_mat":"4b9eb5b6","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:Felt":"bcdfba4e","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Interior_Textured04:INT_nylon_terra_antica_stitching_mat":"49c6bdee","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:EXT_bulloneria_metallo_nero_mat":"7dd12f86","F167_Spider_ASM01_Ref01:F167_Spider_Exterior_Textured05:LED_Int_Base":"100b3c12","Env01_V4B_0202:WhitePaint":"321f8ec5"}" cryptomatte/881c23b/name (string): "cryptomatte" dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 7999, 5999] displayWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 7999, 5999] lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y name (string): "" pixelAspectRatio (float): 1 screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0] screenWindowWidth (float): 1 type (string): "scanlineimage" vfb2_layers_json (string): "{"Version":1,"class":"root","properties":{"version":1,"name":"","enable":true,"expand":false,"expandable":true},"sub-layers":[{"class":"chaos.displayCorrection","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Display Correction","enable":true,"expand":true,"expandable":true,"profile":2,"exposure":0.0,"save_rgb_primitives":false,"ocio_file":"C:/Program Files/Autodesk/Maya2024/resources/OCIO-configs/Maya-legacy/config.ocio","ocio_colorspace":0,"ocio_displaydevice":0,"ocio_viewtransform":0,"ocio_saveinimage":false,"icc_file":"","icc_profile_data":null,"icc_rendintent":0,"blkptconv":false},"sub-layers":[{"class":"chaos.ref.sourcefolder","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Source: RGB","enable":true,"expand":false,"expandable":false,"blend_mode":0,"opacity":1.0,"show_preview":true,"src_type":0},"sub-layers":[{"class":"chaos.ref.lightmix","properties":{"version":1,"name":"LightMix","enable":false,"expand":false,"expandable":true},"sub-layers":[]},{"class":"chaos.ref.composite","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Composite","enable":false,"expand":false,"expandable":true,"blend_mode":0,"opacity":1.0,"show_preview":true},"sub-layers":[]}]},{"class":"chaos.pe.denoiser","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Denoiser: unavailable","enable":false,"expand":false,"expandable":true,"blend_mode":0,"opacity":1.0,"show_preview":true,"active":false,"preset":2,"strength":1.0,"radius":10.0,"hwAccelerate":false,"denoiser_mode":0},"sub-layers":[]},{"class":"chaos.pe.sharpen.blur","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Sharpen/Blur","enable":false,"expand":false,"expandable":true,"blend_mode":0,"opacity":1.0,"show_preview":true,"sharpen_blur_compute":false,"sharpen_amount":1.0,"sharpen_radius":0.5,"blur_radius":1.330000042915},"sub-layers":[]},{"class":"chaos.pe.lensfx","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Lens Effects","enable":true,"expand":false,"expandable":true,"blend_mode":2,"opacity":1.0,"show_preview":true,"glare_on":true,"glare_size":7.692307949066,"glare_weight":1.868131995201,"bloom_weight":0.40000000596,"glare_threshold":0.5,"filter_rotation":0.0,"saturation":1.0,"hardware_accelerated":true,"cold_warm":false,"interactive":true,"save_glare":true,"bake_glare_weight":true,"create_effects_result_channel":false,"enable_blades":true,"sides":6,"blades_rotation":15.0,"streak_blur":0.20000000298,"use_grating":true,"grating_density":61.181438446044,"grating_length":10.0,"grating_zoom":5.0,"grating_slope":0.0,"grating_strength":1.0,"use_occlusion":false,"occlusion_symmetric":true,"occlusion_percent":20.0,"occlusion_rotation":0.0,"occlusion_arc":100.0,"use_scratch":false,"scr_symmetric":true,"scr_pattern":0,"scr_multiglare_count":1,"scr_density":50.0,"scr_length":50.0,"scr_slope_variance":0.0,"scr_width_variance":0.0,"scr_seed":0,"scr_zoom":2.0,"scr_rotation":0.0,"scr_strength":1.0,"use_dust":false,"dust_pattern":0,"dust_density":50.0,"dust_radius_variance":0.0,"dust_jitter":0.0,"dust_zoom":2.0,"dust_rotation":0.0,"dust_strength":1.0,"glare_use_obstacle_image":false,"glare_obstacle_image_path":"","obst_image_zoom":1.0,"obst_image_rotation":0.0,"obst_image_strength":1.0,"use_filter_image":false,"glare_image_path":"","use_chromatic_aberration":false,"chromatic_aberration":0.10000000149,"camera_type":0,"stereo_mode":0},"sub-layers":[]}]},{"class":"chaos.overlay.stamp","properties":{"version":1,"name":"Stamp","enable":false,"expand":false,"expandable":true,"stamp_horiz_align":1,"stamp_vert_align":32,"stamp_color":[1.0,1.0,1.0],"stamp_font":{"version":1,"point_size":10,"family":0,"style":0,"weight":0,"face":"Arial"},"stamp_string":{"version":1,"raw_string":"","final_string":""}},"sub-layers":[]}]}" vrayChannelInfo (string): "{"cryptomatte00":{"alias":158,"index":12,"flags":1069396,"type":6},"selfIllum":{"alias":104,"index":6,"flags":8200,"type":2},"Z":{"alias":117,"index":16,"flags":84,"type":1},"specular":{"alias":106,"index":7,"flags":8200,"type":2},"cryptomatte02":{"alias":158,"index":14,"flags":1069396,"type":6},"lighting":{"alias":107,"index":3,"flags":8200,"type":2},"GI":{"alias":108,"index":2,"flags":8200,"type":2},"Alpha":{"alias":125,"index":1,"flags":16389,"type":2},"RGB color":{"alias":126,"index":0,"flags":16385,"type":2},"multimatte1":{"alias":1000,"index":15,"flags":270356,"type":2},"refract":{"alias":103,"index":5,"flags":8200,"type":2},"SSS":{"alias":133,"index":8,"flags":8200,"type":2},"materialID":{"alias":115,"index":9,"flags":8212,"type":2},"cryptomatte":{"alias":158,"index":11,"flags":1086485,"type":6},"cryptomatte01":{"alias":158,"index":13,"flags":1069396,"type":6},"multimatte":{"alias":1000,"index":10,"flags":270356,"type":2},"reflect":{"alias":102,"index":4,"flags":8200,"type":2},"Glare":{"alias":1000,"index":17,"flags":16389,"type":2}}" vrayChannelsHasUpscaling (int): 0 vrayInfo/camera (string): "SH_Int_camera5" vrayInfo/cleanupTimeID (string): "0.0s" vrayInfo/computername (string): "ringhals" vrayInfo/cpu (string): "AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-Core Processor " vrayInfo/date (string): "2024/Apr/13" vrayInfo/elapsedtime (string): "7h 15m 9.0s" vrayInfo/engine (string): "CPU" vrayInfo/filename (string): "S:/3D_Projects/FER_167_Spider_Coupe_Launch24/scenes/Env_Builds/ENV_01/F167_RHT_RC_RenderR2/ENV_01_F167_RHT_Interior_RC2-C5.mb" vrayInfo/frame (string): "00005" vrayInfo/frameTimeID (string): "0.0s" vrayInfo/freeMemCPU (string): "173.06 (GiB)" vrayInfo/h (string): "6000" vrayInfo/lightcacheTimeID (string): "0.0s" vrayInfo/mhz (string): "2800MHz" vrayInfo/os (string): "Microsoft Windows 11 Pro" vrayInfo/peakMemory (string): "42376.50 MiB" vrayInfo/primitives (string): "96564333" vrayInfo/ram (string): "262016MB" vrayInfo/renderlayer (string): "defaultRenderLayer" vrayInfo/rendertime (string): " 7h 15m 5.5s" vrayInfo/scenename (string): "ENV_01_F167_RHT_Interior_RC2-C5" vrayInfo/sequenceTimeID (string): "0.0s" vrayInfo/threadPrio (string): "normal" vrayInfo/threads (string): "128" vrayInfo/time (string): "22:56:20" vrayInfo/totalCPUMem (string): "255.88 (GiB)" vrayInfo/usedMemCPU (string): "71.25 (GiB)" vrayInfo/vmem (string): "134217728MB" vrayInfo/vraycore (string): "6.20.05" vrayInfo/vrayversion (string): "Version of V-Ray for Maya 6" vrayInfo/w (string): "8000" =Channels= A (half) B (half) G (half) GI.B (half) GI.G (half) GI.R (half) Glare.B (half) Glare.G (half) Glare.R (half) R (half) SSS.B (half) SSS.G (half) SSS.R (half) Z (float) cryptomatte.A (half) cryptomatte.B (half) cryptomatte.G (half) cryptomatte.R (half) cryptomatte00.A (float) cryptomatte00.B (float) cryptomatte00.G (float) cryptomatte00.R (float) cryptomatte01.A (float) cryptomatte01.B (float) cryptomatte01.G (float) cryptomatte01.R (float) cryptomatte02.A (float) cryptomatte02.B (float) cryptomatte02.G (float) cryptomatte02.R (float) lighting.B (half) lighting.G (half) lighting.R (half) materialID.B (half) materialID.G (half) materialID.R (half) multimatte.B (half) multimatte.G (half) multimatte.R (half) multimatte1.B (half) multimatte1.G (half) multimatte1.R (half) reflect.B (half) reflect.G (half) reflect.R (half) refract.B (half) refract.G (half) refract.R (half) selfIllum.B (half) selfIllum.G (half) selfIllum.R (half) specular.B (half) specular.G (half) specular.R (half)
Ferrari

If your vehicle has a native navigation system, when was the last time you actually used it? Exactly. That’s why Ferrari is eliminating the feature entirely. And you can blame (or thank) your smartphone for that. 

Phones have made such mapping systems basically obsolete, and Ferrari’s head of product marketing, Emanuele Carando, admitted as much. According to Motor1, Carando said phone mirroring is the “most user-friendly possibility.” And because smartphone operating systems and the actual maps that live on Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze are frequently updated, the relatively static in-car navigation systems quickly become outdated.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates for these native systems exist, but those don’t happen as often as updates that come to the map apps on your phone. Oh, and figuring out how to use the built-in car nav is a whole other can of worms unto itself. Some automakers’ systems are better than others but, bottom line, many are far from intuitive. Either too many steps are involved, or specific prompts need to be uttered. Even with the virtual assistants that come in today’s luxury cars, there is often quite a learning curve.

Ain’t nobody got time for that, let alone Ferrari owners.

Google

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have only been around for a decade, but their ease of use and seamless integration make them the preferred in-car operating system. Why? Familiarity. Chances are, you scroll, tap, and stare at your phone screen more often than any other screen that appears in your daily life. When you get in the car, you want the same interface. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow for that. Their native GPS or apps like Waze easily sync from your phone to your car. 

It’s why automakers market smartphone OS compatibility, especially when a wireless connection is offered. “We lost that battle 10 years ago,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “So, like, get real with it, because you’re not going to make a ton of money on content inside the vehicle.” Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aren’t just reserved for new cars either because older models are being started to be offered factory retrofits like Honda is doing with the 2018-2022 Accord. Of course, you’ve also got General Motors doing the exact opposite.

What’s the over/under on when the inevitable backtrack announcement is going to drop?

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com