Ferrari Re-Signs Charles Leclerc, But Will They Ever Deliver a Title?

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Ferrari announced this morning that it’s extending Charles Leclerc‘s contract for “the coming seasons,” in what is a relatively unexpected new multi-year agreement. Unexpected not because anyone thought Leclerc would leave his cushy position at Maranello, but because hardly anyone was keeping a close eye on the status of his contract, as is usually the case with other top Formula 1 drivers in top teams.

Why is that? Likely because it would appear that, after seven years together (10 if you count Leclerc’s time in the Ferrari driver academy), the two parties have accepted each other’s differences and shortcomings, and have appeared to settle down in hopes that things will be better in the future.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP,” said Leclerc about the announcement. “It has always been so much more than just a team to me. It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family.

“Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello,” he added.

Andrej Ivanov via Getty

But that’s the thing. In their long and rocky relationship—the second-longest tenure, behind Michael Schumacher—Leclerc has clinched only eight victories. He’s climbed on the podium 52 times and secured an impressive 27 pole positions. He finished second in the Drivers’ World Championship in 2022, third in 2024, and fourth in 2019, but he’s never quite had the momentum (or team support) to mount a real battle for the championship.

Will 2026 and the near future be any different? While Ferrari currently sits second in the constructors’ championship, they are a whopping 72 points behind leader Mercedes. As for Leclerc, he’s in third place in the drivers’ championship, 13 points behind George Russell but 56 points adrift of leader Kimi Antonelli. His teammate Lewis Hamilton is only three points behind the Monegasque, and given his recent second place in Canada and strong form, the seven-time champ will likely be putting a lot of pressure on Leclerc to deliver.

Sadly, as of right now, the answer to this story’s headline seems to be a resounding “no.” Not because Leclerc is a bad driver, but because Ferrari hasn’t shown the mindset, the stability, and the operational strength to help either of its drivers fight for a championship. At least not in the way that Mercedes, McLaren, and especially Red Bull have in recent years.

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