F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets Technically Start at Just $50 This Year

If the Las Vegas F1 race has never been in your budget—which, y’know, that’s understandable—then this might finally be the year for you to catch it in person. Most of the ticket prices are lower than ever with some of the single-day passes costing half of what they did last year, and other three-day packages are discounted, too. In 2024, you had to spend $99 for the cheapest one-day general admission ticket; this year, that price drops to $50.

“Our goal has always been to create a world-class event for every fan, and that commitment is stronger than ever in 2025,” said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

However, like with every newly discounted thing, that $50 ticket comes with a few asterisks. For starters, it’s only for Friday’s practice session before Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. If you want to go to qualifying, that single-day ticket costs $100. And if you want to see the actual Grand Prix itself, that’ll cost you $300. Bundling all three days nets you $50 in savings, though, at $400.

Formula 1

The next asterisk is for its location. All of those prices get you tickets in the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards general admission tickets, which is a small, mostly standing section on the street circuit’s long straightaway. While I’ve never been to the Las Vegas GP, several Reddit threads are filled with customers complaining that they couldn’t see any of the race from there—not even a single car. So, sure, the tickets are cheaper than ever before, and they still offer fans a way to attend the event and experience the whole Formula 1 vibe on a budget. But if you buy tickets for an F1 Grand Prix weekend, your main priority is probably seeing the cars, and these tickets don’t seem ideal for that.

Of course, the Flamingo Zone isn’t the only area you can buy tickets for. There are a few other three-day packages you can buy, which get you better views in either standing-room-only areas or bleachers, and they’re cheaper than they were last year too. The Heineken GA+ package gets you all three days, in bleacher seating on a first-come, first-served basis, for $800. There’s also a T-Mobile General Admission package for $725, but it’s standing-room-only. If you want to spend even more money, there are a variety of grandstand packages, starting at $875 for the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand, and each purchase comes with an exclusive piece of No. 44 merch. At the top end, if your pockets are extra deep, there’s the Gordon Ramsey at F1 Garage package that costs $25,000.

In the end, yes, you can get tickets to the 2025 F1 Las Vegas GP for $50, but the view is less than stellar, and it’s only practice. But if you were planning on spending all three days in Vegas to see every event, most other packages are cheaper this year, too.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com