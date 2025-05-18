Driver Wedges Dump Truck Under Highway Overpass After Forgetting to Lower Its Bed

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A Florida man behind the wheel of a dump truck was unaware that the truck bed was raised. But don’t worry, friends. An overpass reminded him.

Traveling northbound on Florida State Road 285, a 54-year-old man from nearby Crestview was in for an impactful drive. Somehow oblivious to the fact that the dump bed of his truck was in the “up” position, the raised rear hit the underside of the Interstate 10 overpass as the truck drove underneath. Or attempted to.

According to WALA Fox 10, the impact caused the bed to completely dislodge from the truck frame. The posted speed limit along that stretch is 55 mph, but it probably doesn’t take much to behead something too tall for the ride.

And like a beacon of idiocy, the bed remained wedged and upright in the left lane of the two northbound lanes. A Florida Highway Patrol incident report noted that the dismembered truck bed stayed stuck for “a short while,” said WKRG News 5.

The incident occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Friday. Neither the driver nor his passenger was injured, but they’re definitely a couple of lucky ducks. A similar incident last year (also in Florida) resulted in serious injuries to the driver. CDL Life reported that the dump truck veered off the highway and crashed into a wooded area. Another vehicle traveling behind was hit with the debris, but the driver was not hurt.