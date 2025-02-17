Chevy Revived the Spark EV as an Adorable $12,900 Rolling Toaster

Chevy is bringing back the Spark EV, a car that most people have forgotten about already. If you’re one of them, don’t worry; you aren’t alone. But while the last model was a cramped econobox, this new one is an adorable toaster-looking car with tons of personalization. The downside is that, for now at least, it’s only being launched in South America and the Middle East.

The first-gen Spark EV debuted in 2014 and was based on the normal gas-powered Spark, but with a surprisingly powerful motor and a small battery stuffed inside. This new Spark EUV, though, is a badge-engineered Chinese-market Baojun Yep Plus. Say that five times fast.

That’s not all bad as it’s actually more useful than its predecessor with its bigger, boxier body. The new one is more of a small crossover rather than a compact hatchback. Those adorable boxy looks pay dividends inside, too, with plenty more people space than before—that toaster shape makes for great headroom. It also gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital gauge cluster, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even a 360-degree surround-view camera.

GM Middle East

Under its cutesy hood lies a single electric motor at the front axle, making 101 horsepower, and its 42-kilowatt-hour battery has enough juice for up to 223 miles of NEDC-rated range. It’s unclear how the EPA would rate the Spark EV but the U.S. agency’s estimates are typically lower. It can DC fast charge at 50 kW, which should recoup about 31 miles in 10 minutes, and it will go from 30% to 80% state-of-charge in 35 minutes.

Chevy wants to sell the Spark EV to youths, so it’s offering some fun personalization options to help customers make it their own. Aside from the quirky colors—like Track Yellow, Tiger Blue, Milky Tea, and Gentle Gray with a Star Twinkle Black roof—there are also optional ground effects for the front and rear, side moldings, running boards, and roof racks that can be added, too.

GM Middle East

Chevy hasn’t revealed pricing yet but the Baojun Yep Plus is an affordable EV in China, costing the equivalent of $12,900 USD. If Chevy can deliver it at close to that level of affordability, it will be a no-brainer for people looking to get into their first EV. Meanwhile, we’ll have to make do with pricier electrics that start upwards of $40,000.

