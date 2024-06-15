Aston Martin Is Racing the Valkyrie at Le Mans Next Year

Aston Martin‘s return to Le Mans isn’t new news, but what it’s bringing to the table is. The British automaker confirmed this week that two Valkyrie AMR-LMH hypercars would be participating in all races of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). At least, that’s the plan.

The FIA and Le Mans organizer Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) made its own joint announcement that all manufacturers must field a minimum of two cars in the Hypercar class starting next year and onwards. Even with two cars ready for the grid, entries still have to be accepted.

Aston Martin

“The Valkyrie AMR-LMH program is on schedule with a significant amount of development taking place behind the scenes and ahead of the car’s track debut later this summer,” said Adam Carter, Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport. “We are doing all we can to ensure that we can fight at the front of [the grid].”

Aston Martin is no stranger to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The automaker first raced more than 95 years ago and won as recently as 2020. However, those wins were in the LM GTE Pro and Am classes, which raced Vantage AMRs. The last time Aston was the overall race winner, we’d have to go back to 1959 when Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori were behind the helm. Yes, that Carroll Shelby.

Aston Martin

For its 2025 return, Aston Martin and works partner Heart of Racing will field race-tuned Valkyrie AMR-LMHs featuring a modified version of the production-spec, naturally aspirated Cosworth 6.5-liter V12 engine. In the road car, the engine produces more than 1,000 horsepower and can rev up to 11,000 rpm. Other adjustments, particularly for Balance of Performance rules and regulation requirements, will be made. The Valkyrie’s battery-electric hybrid system used in the production car will also be removed from the WEC-spec cars, as was the case with the Valkyrie AMR Pro race cars.

Stateside endurance race fans will be able to see the Valkyrie AMR-LMH as well. Aston Martin and Heart of Racing plan to enter the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as part of the series’ Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class.

