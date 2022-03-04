Sony Finally Has Real Plans to Build EVs With Honda

After the non-shocking revelation in January that Sony really, really wants to make electric cars, it looks as though the tech giant has got a lot closer to doing so with Honda. The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding that says they'll work on forming a joint venture to speed away into the electric future.

Announced on Friday, the agreement sees the two companies set to create a third that will specifically work on a joint project building "high value-added battery electric vehicles." It sounds like whatever they come up with, they'll be heckin' pricy. The aim is to get this new company together before the end of 2022 and for a car to be on the road by 2025.

The idea is that Sony gets to borrow Honda's ability to make cars and Honda gets to lean on Sony's expertise in electronics, sensors, imaging, networking, and so on.

In the statement from both companies, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said it had been and would continue to be emotional. "Sony's Purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology," he said. "Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to 'make the mobility space an emotional one,' and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability."