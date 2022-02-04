I Sold My Unloved Project Miata in Under an Hour. I Couldn't Be Happier

Despite loving cars since the day I was born, real world concerns got in the way for years, and I only landed my first project car at the age of 25. We had an interesting relationship, and for all the charms of my 1992 Mazda Miata, we never quite fell in love. Even then, selling the only sportscar I ever owned was a tough prospect. Now, the car is gone, the deed is done, and I couldn't be happier.

My gut told me it was time, and it was. If you're out there and on the fence about selling your project car, I assure you, you aren't alone.

The problem I'd had with the Miata was that it was too slow, too beat-up, and at the end of the day, it wasn't a Nissan Silvia with a turbo motor under the hood. Regardless, even after writing all about my mixed feelings on the issue, it still took me several months to put things in motion. Selling the car would mean no more whipping around the hills in a drop top wearing my favorite sunglasses, and it took some time to decide whether that was an experience I was ready to give up. I liked to think the tired, ragged Miata made me look cool. It certainly made me feel cool.