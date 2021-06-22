The Great Escape: Driving My JDM Toyota Van Out of Texas, Due West

Victoria Scott

[Editor's note: Writer Victoria Scott is taking off to travel the country this summer and explore car culture in a JDM 1995 Toyota Hiace, and we'll be chronicling her adventures through a series on The Drive called The Vanscontinental Express. It's natural to yearn for the open road at a moment when it feels like the world is waking up from a yearlong daze. But as a trans woman looking for her place in the world, Victoria's journey is anything but your average road trip. This is part five; you can read parts one through four here.]

It gave me a chance to do a little maintenance, too. The Toyota Hiace's air-conditioning system needed a recharge something fierce, with its slow leak exacerbated by the hellish humidity of Texas this year, and I wanted to give it an oil change. It had already been my trusty partner for about 6,000 miles, so I figured it more than earned one. This, of course, became an ordeal. The ten gallon container of Rotella I purchased split down the middle (!) and donated half its contents to the van's carpet, which meant I didn’t even have enough for a change. Luckily, a friend of mine at Texas Track Works was more than happy to squeeze me in for an oil change and to help clean up the van. The floor of my van is now accented with an adorable pair of pink bathmats I got at Walmart, but I like the look. They make it homier, and I needed that comfort knowing the next steps of my journey would take me even further from my old home.

Victoria Scott