Dead Vibes and a Dead Alternator: My JDM Toyota Van Meets Some Fear and Loathing in the Desert

One of my biggest inspirations as a writer is Hunter S. Thompson. The melding of self and event and the narrative structure he found in the pure chaos of his life appeals to me greatly. Though things like casual peyote use are generally frowned upon at most modern media companies, I wanted to include a little "gonzo" in this expansive van trip of mine. If I had to point to a single foundational text for how I view cars, it would have to be "The Song of the Sausage Creature," Thompson’s review of a Ducati 900SS, which is less an assessment of the motorcycle than an interrogation of the culture that created such an insane factory-built cafe racer. It’s a masterpiece, and so like any creative inspired by a muse, I hoped to pay him homage on this trip—a simple gesture of thanks to someone whose writing had meant so much to me as I found my voice.

[Editor's note: Writer Victoria Scott is taking off to travel the country this summer and explore car culture in a JDM 1995 Toyota Hiace, and we'll be chronicling her adventures through a series on The Drive called The Vanscontinental Express. It's natural to yearn for the open road at a moment when it feels like the world is waking up from a yearlong daze. But as a trans woman looking for her place in the world, Victoria's journey is anything but your average road trip. This is part seven; you can read parts one through six here.] And his most famous work is definitely Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which I re-read shortly before I took this trip and used as creative fuel to push me to do something I was terrified to do. What better proof of being a writer who will use the human experience to weave tales to thrill readers than actually experiencing things that scare you? I planned to visit Las Vegas and write an homage to him, this time about the death of the American Dream for my own generation, wondering what I could discover from the lights and casinos and visions of wealth the city is famed for. However, that is not gonzo journalism because it has a plan. A true homage to him would be a horrible series of events lined up in such a way that I must find meaning in it or go completely insane. And I am driving a 26-year-old Toyota van through the desert completely alone in one of the worst heat waves the West has ever seen, so while nothing I describe was intended to happen, it was also probably inevitable. Hour 14: 8,024 feet, Mount Lemmon Recreational Highway Something, of course, went wrong. The van barely started five minutes ago. All of my battery backups and my battery backup-backups were uncharged. My phone sat at nine percent, also unwilling to charge; did I blow the 12-volt cigarette lighter fuse earlier and not realize it? The dash was still at Christmas-tree status; the glow from the warning lights was brighter than my speedo. I was not waiting around in the thin air and dirt roads surrounding the peak of Mount Lemmon to find out what the hell happened. I’d only been up here a few hours, but it was time to get to civilization. I was smoking a cigarette with the windows up to take the edge off without burning down the city when I realized the ashtray light was getting a bit hard to see. The speedo cut out to match the tachometer. Hmm. Those warning lights definitely meant something. That was a puzzle for tomorrow’s Victoria to figure out, though, after a night in a hotel and some strong coffee. Future Vicki is usually screwed and past Vicki is usually an idiot, but current Vicki is here to vibe, and Sabino Canyon Road with some house music blasting through the Walmart head unit is a vibe. But tomorrow’s Victoria never had to diagnose anything. The last clue of the puzzle fell into place as soon as I started to relax. Leaning gently on the brakes as I turned into another hairpin, one set of fingers trembling over the ashtray as I worked the wheel with the other set. Slowly, through the 90-degree corner, the headlights dimmed. Ah, yes. The alternator. Hour 0: Gila National Forest, New Mexico

I woke up late. A night of stargazing under the most beautiful skies I’ve ever seen in my life had meant a fairly sleepless night (albeit one of the best of my life) and I had a seven-mile dirt road trek down a few thousand feet of mountain to NM Route 90. I booked it down the mountainside, having realized in hundreds of miles of driving washboarded National Forest roads that the best way to get over them was to floor it and let the suspension think everything was actually level. This lead to some fantastic moments of momentum conservation that the all-wheel-drive setup on my trusty Hiace, Marsha, was all too happy to pull me out of and fling me into the next straight. Route 90 was a scenic drive, with the bushes and vegetation of the high desert finally giving way to honest-to-God cacti and vast, flat stretches of sand where my GPS would tell me it was 10 miles to the next town, but I already could see it as a lone oasis of gas stations and houses on the horizon. It was remote and gorgeous, and it was a good sight to remind me of how alone and how fragile every desert traveler truly is. The plan: Stop off in Lordsburg for some diesel and a shower, and then head back north, into Arizona, hopefully for a night in the Petrified Forest and sightseeing at the Grand Canyon before I ended up in Los Angeles. Hour 14:15: 7,800 feet, Mount Lemmon Recreational Highway The vibe was dead. The house music I’d been blasting to the entire mountainside cut out as the speakers no longer got enough power to vibrate. I extinguished my cigarette in the now-invisible ashtray, rolled down the window, and told myself to focus. Marsha’s headlights grew dimmer. My cluster was nearly nonfunctional. There were no street lamps for another, what, 4,000 feet? I tried to do mental math and remember how far above sea level the city of Tucson is, but all I knew was that it was dark and it was going to stay dark for quite a while. Hour 3: Lordsburg, New Mexico I looked down at my cluster and saw the dreaded Christmas tree. A Christmas tree on your dash, for those unfamiliar with the term, is unfortunately not a sign of gift-giving and familial love; it’s when every damn warning light your car has decided to shine at once. And my dash was impressive with the sheer variety it offered on display: oil too hot, transmission too hot, coolant overflow tank empty; even the timing-belt replacement interval light was on. I parked at a Love’s, checked the oil and the coolant overflow, and that I did not simultaneously have this many problems. Time for a shower; this is normally where I would have a panic attack, but I was determined to prove to myself that I was no longer the anxious little boy I was last time I was alone. I was a calm, collected woman. I averted a mental crisis and decided I would determine a course and set sail for it, no matter what that would be. Hour 14:30: 7,500 feet, Mount Lemmon Recreational Highway The calm, collected woman at the wheel of her slowly dying Hiace had two choices. Park here in any of these various canyon road pull-offs and make this van future Vicki’s problem, leaving her to sort out the uncharged phone and lack of cell signal and dead alternator, or spare her and get to the bottom. The headlights were growing dimmer every time I hit the brakes. At this hour, mountain traffic was sparse. If I shut the van off and waited for someone to drive by, hoping to follow them down, the battery would have run completely flat and my emergency jump pack was not going to cut it the whole way down after cranking the massive-bore, 3.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel again. There was one other option, though. Ahead of me was a Toyota Tundra with headlights that shone like the sun. I could see him on the other side of the canyons as I’d head around hairpins, but he had actually put distance on me since I began my descent. I do love a good tough race, though, and I realized my best hope was to catch the Tundra in the hopes of limping to the bottom following his lights. Hour 5: Bowlin, Arizona, Interstate 10

