How I Left LA With My JDM Van and Found Strength in the Eternal Desert

With my Toyota Hiace triumphantly repaired by the legends at World Famous 4x4, risen from the ashes of rust, and my purpose discovered and my mental health restored, I wasted no time getting the hell out of Los Angeles. In my time spent wiling away hours, anticipating the completion of her frame surgery, I began to loathe being stuck in that city. This wasn’t entirely its fault—after all, I still stand by my love letter to the city where the possibilities felt endless—but the experience of LA is profoundly different when homeless and directionless. Los Angeles is a city where the amplitude of American daily life has been ratcheted to the highest levels mentally tolerable. It is constantly active, which is incredible when ambitions and moods are high, but living there while your life has been paused is like trying to walk through Pacific waist-deep surf in a straight line. Stop moving and the sand starts to erode beneath you, as the sky-high cost of living begins to decimate any money or any stability you had. Enjoy the views for too long, and the surf has pulled you deeper towards drowning; the city constantly churns through businesses and events and work that you’ve missed out on. The only way to continue wading through it is laser-focused straight ahead, constantly moving and disregarding any potential distractions you might find. While I was stuck there, my career did indeed advance—I got a few more press cars, I lined up some more classic cars to drive and photograph for my retro reviews, and I even went to my first-ever first drive, but all I wanted was the ability to rest, and LA does not allow for rest.

Victoria Scott

[Editor's note: Writer Victoria Scott is taking off to travel the country this year and explore car culture in a JDM 1995 Toyota Hiace, and we'll be chronicling her adventures through a series on The Drive called The Vanscontinental Express. It's natural to yearn for the open road at a moment when it feels like the world is waking up from a yearlong daze. But as a trans woman looking for her place in the world, Victoria's journey is anything but your average road trip. This is part 13; you can read parts one through twelve here.] Perhaps it was the spiraling bleakness of my mental health as I waited for Marsha to return, unsure of my journey’s future, but the most memorable random encounters I had while stuck in Los Angeles were ones that vastly changed my outlook on the city and how I belonged in it. The first was with a trans woman outside Starbucks at the corner of Hollywood and Vine. We chatted for a while; she was unhoused, and tired, and did not know where to turn, and we stood at one of the most iconic intersections on the Walk of Fame, with the stars for the astronauts of the Apollo landing under our feet. The baristas would not give the two of us—disheveled, tired, and clearly just doing our best—a pen so I could jot down a phone number, the only thing I could offer her. The powerlessness I felt in such a patently absurd scene—an iconic corner of the most famous city street in America surrounded by untold riches, unable to even borrow a pen—made me question what I was offering to the world in general, much less a city as indifferent to suffering as Los Angeles. The second random encounter that seared into my memory was when I was trying to use the bathroom at the beach. A man spotted me, realized I was trans, and proceeded to follow me, shouting insults. It ended up being fine; I evaded him and he didn’t attempt to physically harm me, but the feeling of security I had in my existence there was instantly shattered. It was one random guy, of course. I never crossed paths with him again, and I was safe. It could have happened anywhere, and I am thankful it was an isolated incident and I escaped serious harm.

Victoria Scott

But from there—as protests about the Wi Spa incident broke out, and Proud Boys marched on City Hall—it made me realize that my sense of safety I originally felt came as much from presenting as wealthy than from any inherent character of Los Angeles. I got to feel desirable as I cruised Rodeo in that bright China Blue G-Wagen because it cost $187,000. I did not, and do not, belong any more or less in the city than I have anywhere else on my travels in the absence of a fancy car or nice clothes. I am just another trans woman: Some people will respect me, and some will not, but without the projection of wealth, they will not fake any courtesy they don’t want to. All of this said, I still do enjoy the city, and I am fortunate to have met the people I now know there, whose kindness was the only thing that kept me grounded through such tumult. But I am in a part of my life where I need to slow down and self-actualize who I am and what I truly want, and in a city like Los Angeles, where reflections of storefronts are the strongest form of self-perception and the constant hustle of progressing drown out all other thoughts, I lived a life antithetical to the entire goal of my trip.

Victoria Scott