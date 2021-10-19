1980s Cars, Dark Forests and Human Connection: My JDM Van Journey Goes Northwest

Not long after my fruitless mountain hike in the most remote regions of Nevada, I had to book it out of the state I loved so much to head to San Francisco. I had once again over-promised to someone, and not allowed myself the time I needed to make the trip; the last time this had happened (with this same friend) I almost permanently damaged our relationship because I wasn’t able to make our plans work due to my own chaotic scheduling, and I was determined not to let it happen again. As I blasted through California's Tahoe National Forest—still jaw-droppingly gorgeous despite the haze of the wildfires—I wondered to myself: On a trip with no set deadlines, why do I spend so much time sprinting over mountains and through deserts to make it places? I have perhaps the most fortunate life circumstances possible to allow for unimaginably relaxed travel. I can write from anywhere on Earth. My deadlines are usually flexible and my editors are always understanding, and diesel is (relatively) cheap. And yet, here I was, desert receding into my rearview a mere four days after I drove into it to find peace, long before I had fully undone any of the damage that my breakdown in Los Angeles had imparted on me.

Victoria Scott

[Editor's note: Writer Victoria Scott is taking off to travel the country this year and explore car culture in a JDM 1995 Toyota Hiace, and we'll be chronicling her adventures through a series on The Drive called The Vanscontinental Express. It's natural to yearn for the open road at a moment when it feels like the world is waking up from a yearlong daze. But as a trans woman looking for her place in the world, Victoria's journey is anything but your average road trip. This is part 14; you can read parts one through thirteen here.] It certainly wasn’t my friend’s fault I had overpromised twice now; I have had that tendency for the entire trip. More often than not, I pack my calendar with events and friends and cities and sights, and then in the stretches where I have Marsha’s tachometer flirting dangerously with 3,000 rpm for hours on end, or all I’d like is a nap and I cannot have one because I have back-to-back-to-back plans, I wonder exactly why I’ve put myself here. I have diagnosed this fault of mine since the very beginning of my trip, and yet I struggle to correct it, like a check engine light that steadfastly refuses to respond to maintenance.

Victoria Scott