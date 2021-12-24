We Asked Car Companies to Say Something Nice About Their Rivals in 2021. Here’s What Happened

I closed last year off with a special holiday item in which I went around and asked every major automaker to say something nice about a specific rival. Like every corporate holiday party across the land, it let us see entities who usually don't play together or let their hair down very often behave like human beings and let their collective guards down—and, perhaps, even talk a little smack. Unlike many corporate Christmastime shindigs, however, people actually enjoyed it. And for that very reason, I've done it again this year.

The deck has been shuffled this time around and some new players have been added, but the ground rules remain the same. I contacted the U.S. public relations teams of every automaker below and requested a positive statement about a specific rival of my choosing. That specific rival, meanwhile, is tasked with reciprocating with a statement of its own. Some played ball, some didn't even bother to respond. Some, on the other hand, had lots to say while others simply said a few words. Let's get into it.

Ford & Jeep

Never one to back down from a public dispute, Ford got into it with Jeep this past year after the latter automaker's big boss, Jim Morrison, said he "actually [felt] sorry for [Ford Explorer Timberline] customers that get tricked,” and poked a little fun at the Bronco's hardtop troubles. A spokesperson for the Blue Oval later replied with a simple message, "Stay classy, Auburn Hills."

Fortunately for our collective reading pleasure, it doesn't sound like any hatchets have been buried in Michigan because when asked to say something nice about each other, Ford's spokesperson further proved that he absolutely is not in this business to make friends while Jeep's comms team refused to even acknowledge our request.

Ford: " We’d like to wish Jeep North America president Jim Morrison and his team happy holidays, a healthy and prosperous 2022, and thank Jim for allowing the Bronco Brand to continue living rent-free in their heads."

Jeep: [blank]