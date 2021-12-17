The Doomed 1965 Pontiac Banshee XP-833 Was the Beginning of the End for Pontiac

Key to this approach was the creation of the Pontiac Banshee, a concept car that arrived on the scene in 1964. Referred to as the "XP-833" within General Motors, the two-seat coupe tucked in below the Corvette in terms of size, with aggressive, fluid styling and a chassis and drivetrain combo intended to fight off both European sportsters as well as the unforeseen success of the Ford Mustang, which had scooped up a huge portion of the affordable-yet-fun market that year.

(Editor's note: It's easy to dismiss concept cars as marketing gimmicks and dead-end design exercises. But every once in a while, a company gives away the secret to its future without anyone noticing. With ever-grander promises about electrification, autonomy and material advances being made by today's concepts, I thought it'd be useful to take a look through the archives to see how and when the major engineering and design trends that define the present were actually seeded. This recurring column by the great Ben Hunting is called The Most Important Concept Cars You Forgot All About, and its aim is to give you the tools to understand what's really coming next. -- KC)

The XP-833 was a car that seemed poised to give Pontiac an even stronger identity among the many voices crying out for attention within GM’s portfolio. With eye-searing looks matched by nothing else on the market and a price tag that would have put it in reach of even average buyers, it could have served as a one-two punch alongside the GTO that drove hordes of customers into Pontiac showrooms and set the tone for the division's future.

Instead, the Banshee was stabbed in the back by a jealous Chevrolet, which then surreptitiously stole several of its styling cues to serve as the basis for its own flagship sports car. The death of the XP-833 set off a chain of events that sealed Pontiac's high-performance fate, keeping it hamstrung in second-tier status at GM—a decision that echoed through the next 30 years of the company's existence, prevented it from having anything more than a hint of independence from the mothership. GM finally killed Pontiac amid the recession in 2010, but would things have ended so ingloriously had the Banshee lived?