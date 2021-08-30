Ford F-150 Recall: Feds Tell SuperCab Owners to Park Their Trucks Over Seatbelt Issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is advising that some 2021 Ford F-150 owners park their trucks until a seatbelt-related safety recall can be completed. The issue has to do with incorrectly routed seatbelt webbing in 16,430 Super Cab-style pickups that may not hold drivers or passengers tight in case of a crash. Owners can check into this themselves through a process that will soon be detailed in a mailed letter, and recall notices are set to go out on Sept. 27.

If the truck's front passenger seatbelt fails inspection, the NHTSA says it's best to avoid sitting in that seat. Then, if the driver's seatbelt fails, the federal safety agency advises owners not to drive their trucks until a fix can be applied at a dealer. Those that don't pass the check will receive new seatbelt assemblies and all the related parts at no cost.