Ford F-150 Recall: Feds Tell SuperCab Owners to Park Their Trucks Over Seatbelt Issue
Trucks that fail a visual inspection of the seatbelt webbing may not adequately hold passengers in case of a crash.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is advising that some 2021 Ford F-150 owners park their trucks until a seatbelt-related safety recall can be completed. The issue has to do with incorrectly routed seatbelt webbing in 16,430 Super Cab-style pickups that may not hold drivers or passengers tight in case of a crash. Owners can check into this themselves through a process that will soon be detailed in a mailed letter, and recall notices are set to go out on Sept. 27.
If the truck's front passenger seatbelt fails inspection, the NHTSA says it's best to avoid sitting in that seat. Then, if the driver's seatbelt fails, the federal safety agency advises owners not to drive their trucks until a fix can be applied at a dealer. Those that don't pass the check will receive new seatbelt assemblies and all the related parts at no cost.
Know that if you drive a regular cab or SuperCrew 2021 F-150 with four full doors, this problem doesn't apply to your truck. Those use different seatbelt assemblies altogether from the extended cab models in question, meaning you can still drive like normal if that's the case.
This is the fifth recall issued for 2021 Ford F-150s. Previous problems included improperly assembled two-piece driveshafts in some trucks, as well as leaking brake boosters, internally damaged steering gears, and poorly bonded windshields that may detach during a crash. Teething issues like these aren't uncommon in the auto industry, especially when you're talking about vehicles built in large numbers like the Ford F-Series.
Last year marked the 44th consecutive in which the F-Series was America's best-selling pickup, moving 787,422 units amid the pandemic.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com
