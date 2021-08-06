Take a Stand for JDM Van Freedom! Buy Our ‘Come And Take It’ Delica T-Shirt

The State of Maine is de-registering Mitsubishi Delicas and no one's sure why. The quirky cabover van adored by legions of fans for its funky styling and impressive off-road chops is currently under threat. With this injustice happening right now and Delica owners feeling forced to get rid of their rides, now's the time to speak up. Behold "Come and Take It," The Drive's newest collection, on sale now. Click here to get yours!

The design is simple and it's all about sending a direct message to this nonsense going on in Maine: take the Delicas from their owners' cold, sweaty hands.