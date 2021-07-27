Geo Tracker With a Camaro V6 Is One Well-Done Deathtrap

There's a reason these didn't come with 300+ horsepower, but that didn't stop this guy.

By Caleb Jacobs
Caleb Jacobs

There's no reason not to love the Geo Tracker, especially one that's in great shape. You could probably count on both hands how many you've seen without rust, a broken top, or an exhaust leak, and unless you saw this stellar '96 model on Cars & Bids before reading this blog, you could count on zero hands how many you've seen with a modern Camaro V6 swap. That changes now.

Forgetting the upgraded engine for a second, this Tracker just looks nice. Whoever thought 17-inch Dodge Ram pickup wheels would work was right, and they get extra points for adding the Chevy center caps. The recent Porsche Guards Red respray is still in super shape and the interior wasn't overlooked, either—check out the sport steering wheel and paddle shifters (!!!).

The 3.6-liter V6 was yoinked from a 2015 Chevy Camaro and promptly upgraded with a few modest aftermarket parts. It's got a cold air intake as well as dual exhaust pipes with high-flow mufflers and no catalytic converters, so it's got the grunt to match. Power gets sent to the rear wheels, which are turned by a new old stock 4.30 differential—with the V6 making 323 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque in stock form, it ought to be plenty.

Some may complain that it doesn't have a stick-shift, but I think this ties together the faux race car aesthetic. The column-mounted gear indicator helps as well, along with the suede NRG steering wheel and Speedhut gauges. From this side of the screen, it looks like everything was done right. 

It's anyone's guess how much it cost to put something like this together, but you can bet it was in the five-figure range. Old photos of the Tracker in its original shade of green show it was already in nice shape, which is a plus, but it's far from how it rolled off the assembly line some 25 years ago.

Bidding is currently at $8,650 with two days left on the auction. I'd pay more than that if I had it to spend on a short wheelbase street stomper, but alas, I've got my own projects to tend to. If anyone here buys it, let me know so I can add you to my list of "people who know a good car when they see one."

Seriously, email me with your new purchase or any car-related tips: caleb@thedrive.com

