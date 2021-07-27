Geo Tracker With a Camaro V6 Is One Well-Done Deathtrap

There's no reason not to love the Geo Tracker, especially one that's in great shape. You could probably count on both hands how many you've seen without rust, a broken top, or an exhaust leak, and unless you saw this stellar '96 model on Cars & Bids before reading this blog, you could count on zero hands how many you've seen with a modern Camaro V6 swap. That changes now.

Forgetting the upgraded engine for a second, this Tracker just looks nice. Whoever thought 17-inch Dodge Ram pickup wheels would work was right, and they get extra points for adding the Chevy center caps. The recent Porsche Guards Red respray is still in super shape and the interior wasn't overlooked, either—check out the sport steering wheel and paddle shifters (!!!).