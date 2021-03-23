I Got My Daily Driver Under 2,100 Pounds but It Cost a Lot of Comfort

We’ve all heard Colin Chapman’s famous “simplify, then add lightness” line repeated by friends, weird car Twitter, and car journalists enough times to make our eyes roll. It remains a good philosophy for building a fun car, but it’s not a perfect solution. Car Bibles is a new sister site to The Drive focusing on DIY culture, pro tips for maintenance and modifications, and fun takes on the car scene. Click here to check it out!

Peter Nelson

For my fellow photography nerds, the Chapman quote is kind of like the car-scene equivalent of saying, “I believe it was Henri Cartier-Bresson who coined the term the Decisive Moment.” But like I said—it remains relevant, especially when you’re in a situation where you’re trying to upgrade a car with meager aftermarket support and minimal horsepower to start. I’m of course talking about my own situation with my Mazda2.



100 horsepower is nothing to scoff at… if you’re coming from a non-turbo, diesel MK2 VW Golf. Otherwise, it’s not much.





Image: Peter Nelson I swear this adds up to 2,223

Adding Lightness After It’s Already Been Added Mazda did consumers a real solid with the DE-generation Mazda2 from the get-go. Through clever engineering, and a natural mantra of keeping cars light and fun, the manual-transmission Mazda2 weighs in at 2,306 pounds from the factory. That’s frankly amazing for modern automotive engineering. It’d be nice if they gave it, oh, 30 more horsepower, too, but that’s another blog. For dieting, 2,306 is a great starting point. When it came to lightening my Mazda2, swapping suspension pieces for lighter aftermarket coilovers, upgrading to lighter aftermarket wheels, removing the front swaybar, and pulling the spare tire and jack made a nice difference. With those reductions, the car felt mildly quicker on its feet; as if it was a little more willing to jump forth at lights. When I weighed my full-interior 2 in this spec, it came out to around 2,223 pounds with (if I recall correctly) half a tank of gas and nobody in the driver’s seat. Though, like any track car project, I wanted more. My mindset was “wow, I’ve gotten it this light, what else can I easily do to lighten it up?” Lose the interior! Another great thing Mazda did with the 2: make everything inside super easy to remove. I pulled off a couple of plastic covers and went to town with a 14mm socket. When I was done, I had both front seats and the rear bench removed. Though, where was I to sit?

Image: Peter Nelson As you can see, after the weight loss and my never-ending fiddling with the coilovers, it made my cross-weight slightly worse.

Spending Money to Add Lightness I got my hands on a Sparco QRT-R FIA-rated racing seat and aluminum side mounts, with a Planted base to make it all bolt up inside my 2. I lucked out; the seat cleared the B-pillar trim easily, was positioned right in front of the pedals without issue, and I had the ability to run the stock seatbelt without any concern for safety. Well, besides losing the OEM seat bolster airbag(s). I also lucked out that it was very comfortable and daily-friendly for a racing seat. Plus it dropped the seat height substantially, which greatly improved head and helmet clearance. All said and done I got the car down to just 2,098 pounds, though I forget how much gas was in it. Holy shit, in a model-year 2014 car, with airbags (well, fewer airbags now), and nothing else done. I like to think the Sparco seat setup helped with weight distribution, too. The seat itself weighed something like 16 pounds, and the heavy steel base shifted a little bit of weight down low for, ya know, handling and stuff. As for the corner numbers looking a little wonky: this photo was taken at some stage while fiddling with the coilovers, trying to improve the cross weight while losing weight. I struggled to get the best setup, to say the least. I’ve never been good at this part of setup, but that’s what I’ve got planned for future Car Bibles blogs: my quest to improve! What a change! I had an ultra-light modern car that also felt noticeably more sprightly on the street and track. It zipped away from lights and climbed the revs noticeably quicker; 200 pounds makes a heck of a difference when you’ve got just 100 flywheel horsepower. It felt like it accelerated out of corners much quicker than before. I also happened to set my personal best time on Buttonwillow Raceway Park’s 13CW configuration: a high 2:15.XX.

Image: Peter Nelson That fateful day while getting the Sparco QRT-R situated.