Flex On Forza Peasants With This $153,000 F1 Racing Simulator

Racing simulators—freedom indoors, the feeling of being in a race car without the training requirements or risk—we all want one. Advanced units are used by real racing drivers to sharpen their skills, develop components, and stay ahead of the curve without expensive (or restricted) track days. Now, there's a new player in the field, as Cranfield Simulation's announced a full-motion F1 simulator primarily designed for home use.

The Cranfield F1 Simulator looks like the cockpit of a Formula 1 car on blocks, though without wheels or front wing. In fact, the manufacturer claims that it's built using a real F1 car mold. Climbing inside this simulator puts you in the exact seating position as a real F1 racer, and the professional-grade dash, steering wheel, and pedals have been adapted to work with simulator software to feel as realistic as possible. This high-tech simulator allows users to select any car, built it to a specification, and race it on any laser-scanned circuit in the world, as former F1 racer Timo Glock shows in the video below.