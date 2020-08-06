International did build a fair amount of Loadstars in crew cab configuration, though it's still relatively rare to spot one in this condition. It was apparently repainted its current shade of green after it was stripped of some firetruck equipment and, now, it lives on with a custom-fabricated steel pickup bed. The body isn't perfect but, then again, these rigs are all about character.

The interior features dual bench seats, which means room for six. The light-colored upholstery is in good enough shape to keep around until someone inevitably sits on it with a screwdriver in their pocket and even then, what's it hurting?

The seller lists its dimensions in the comments and, in case you had any doubts, it's certifiably enormous for a medium-duty truck. It measures 21-feet long, including a 14-feet span from its front to rear wheels. It's seven feet, nine inches wide and nearly as tall, so make sure to be careful when going through a drive-thru.

There are some quirks to keep in mind, like the inoperable right rear window crank. Oh, and all four doors can only be opened from the outside. If you think about it, it's kind of like a built-in child lock for whoever's sitting behind the passenger seat. It might be time for new tires soon, but they all hold air.

It does have power steering, so that's a big plus.