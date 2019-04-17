Car Key Fobs Are Being Rendered Useless by Apple Pencils' Wireless Charging Frequencies

If you're a creative (or Apple fanatic), you may have purchased an Apple Pencil to use alongside your brand new iPad Pro. While there are many happy users who have no issues with their devices, a small group of people must have noticed a problem when trying to unlock their cars—enough of a problem to prompt Apple to update its support site to warn second-generation Apple Pencil owners of a new feature bug that prevents automotive key fobs from working when in the vicinity of the writing utensil being charged.

Specifically, here's what Apple's support documentation has to say about the phenomenon:

"If you're charging your Apple Pencil (second-generation) with your iPad Pro and your car's keyless entry device (key fob) is nearby, signal interference might prevent you from unlocking your car with your key fob."

The documentation later continues, "When Apple Pencil is finished charging, any resulting signal interference will cease."