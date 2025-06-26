2026 Aston Martin DB12 Volante Spied With a Neat Exhaust and New Lip

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A contact in Germany caught the 2026 Aston Martin DB12 Volante convertible ripping around the Nürburgring with some aggressive front aero and a cool vertically stacked dual exhaust setup. Take a look at the car here before you’re supposed to see it.

The hardtop coupe version was spotted earlier this year, and spy photographers were calling it the “DB12 AMR,” speculating that it’d be the high-tier version of the lineup. Aston has used AMR nomenclature in that context before. But since then, Aston dropped the DBX S with the same style of exhaust and front splitter—it stands to reason that the car we’re seeing here will likely be called DB12 S and feature similar enhancements (minor power bump, tuning) that the DBX S is getting. Looks like that will be more aggressive than the base car, but less pure-performance focused than an AMR model.

Word is that Aston Martin is planning for an early 2026 launch of this car, so it remains to be seen if it’s a 2026 or ’27 model year machine.

Swipe through a few more photos we got here, and you can see the exterior from every major angle:

We were able to drive and review the current (2024) DB12 droptop twice last year. Both our reviewers generally liked it. Chris Tsui said, “A car that does many things well is often a great thing, especially if you can only afford one [car]. At this end of the tax bracket, though, I can’t help but wish the DB12 Volante was a bit more focused.” Brad Iger was a little more hyped on it, saying, “Shortcomings in performance and technology have often made modern Astons a heart-over-head proposition, but the DB12 Volante requires no apologies.”

I’ve been lucky enough to drive the DBX 707 and a few versions of the early DB12. All fun cars to drive, though I have to admit the impression that’s stuck with me the most is the smell. Aston Martins are my favorite-smelling cars on Earth … so I’d probably skip the convertible personally and soak up the olfactory enjoyment of the car’s fine leather.

